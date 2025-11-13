 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PJ Fleck
No. 7 Oregon hosts rested Minnesota
San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres could be up for sale as Seidler family considers options
Binghamton v Syracuse
How to watch Drexel vs Syracuse: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hadwinintv_251113.jpg
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
stafford_dps_mpx.jpg
Simms’ NFL MVP candidates: Stafford, Maye, Taylor
nbc_bte_cotyv2_251113.jpg
Is Spoelstra the ‘most worthy’ COTY candidate?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PJ Fleck
No. 7 Oregon hosts rested Minnesota
San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres could be up for sale as Seidler family considers options
Binghamton v Syracuse
How to watch Drexel vs Syracuse: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hadwinintv_251113.jpg
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
stafford_dps_mpx.jpg
Simms’ NFL MVP candidates: Stafford, Maye, Taylor
nbc_bte_cotyv2_251113.jpg
Is Spoelstra the ‘most worthy’ COTY candidate?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alex De Minaur beats Taylor Fritz for first ATP Finals win and now needs Carlos Alcaraz favor

  
Published November 13, 2025 02:14 PM
Alex de Minaur

Sep 21, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Team World player Alex de Minaur returns a shot against Team Europe player Jakub Mensik during the Laver Cup at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

David Gonzales/David Gonzales-Imagn Images

TURIN, Italy — Alex de Minaur claimed a maiden ATP Finals victory that gave the Australian a chance of making the semifinals.

De Minaur beat Taylor Fritz 7-6 (3), 6-3 for his first victory in six matches at the season-ending event for the top eight players, following his debut last year.

“I finally won here in Torino,” De Minaur said.

The seventh-seeded De Minaur needed a straight sets win to stay in contention for a semifinal spot, which he will secure if Carlos Alcaraz beats Lorenzo Musetti in the late match.

A win for Alcaraz also would see the Spaniard seal the year-ending No. 1 ranking.

“Whatever happens, happens,” De Minaur added. “But I won’t be paying too much attention to the tennis. I’ll be relaxing and having a nice night here in Torino.”

De Minaur never looked back after dominating the tiebreak and had a chance to seal victory on Fritz’s serve when he moved to match point, but the American held. De Minaur kept his nerve on serve to triumph.

Musetti can reach the semifinals if he beats Alcaraz. The sixth-seeded Fritz, who reached the final in Turin last year, was eliminated