Alex De Minaur, Danill Medvedev and Andrey Rublev advance to Qatar Open quarterfinals

DOHA, Qatar — Four of the top-seeded players of the Qatar Open advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament. Alex de Minaur, Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, and Jack Draper won their matches in straight sets.

Top-seeded player Carlos Alcaraz can join them among the last eight later if he beats Italy’s Luca Nardi.

Second-seeded De Minaur beat Botic van de Zandschulp by a double 6-4. Rublev, the No. 5 seed, will be Australian’s rival in the next stage. He topped Nuno Borges 6-3, 6-4.

Medvedev overcame Zizou Bergs 6-2, 6-1. His next challenger will be Félix Auger-Aliassime, who advanced without having to play Hamad Mededovic.

Draper eliminated Christopher O’Connell 6-2, 6-1. His rival will be either Matteo Berrettini, who knocked out Novak Djokovic, or Tallon Griekspoor.