MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld - Previews
Why Rafa Campos, amid career-worst stretch, was reduced to tears a few weeks ago
Scott Alexander
Rockies add another bullpen piece by agreeing to a 1-year deal with Scott Alexander
Lucas Sims
Lucas Sims and the Washington Nationals agree to a 1-year contract

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_tyreekhillnoahlyles_250219.jpg
Hill-Lyles race could be ‘shut down’ by NFL
nbc_pft_pftpm_aaronrodgers_250219.jpg
Rams should avoid replacing Stafford with Rodgers
will_anderson_jr.jpg
Effects of Mixon, Anderson winning fine appeals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Alex De Minaur, Danill Medvedev and Andrey Rublev advance to Qatar Open quarterfinals

  
Published February 19, 2025 12:57 PM

DOHA, Qatar — Four of the top-seeded players of the Qatar Open advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament. Alex de Minaur, Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, and Jack Draper won their matches in straight sets.

Top-seeded player Carlos Alcaraz can join them among the last eight later if he beats Italy’s Luca Nardi.

Second-seeded De Minaur beat Botic van de Zandschulp by a double 6-4. Rublev, the No. 5 seed, will be Australian’s rival in the next stage. He topped Nuno Borges 6-3, 6-4.

Medvedev overcame Zizou Bergs 6-2, 6-1. His next challenger will be Félix Auger-Aliassime, who advanced without having to play Hamad Mededovic.

Draper eliminated Christopher O’Connell 6-2, 6-1. His rival will be either Matteo Berrettini, who knocked out Novak Djokovic, or Tallon Griekspoor.