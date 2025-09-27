Coco Gauff, aka ‘The Fruit Salad Queen,’ wants a new nickname from her China Open fans

BEIJING (AP) — Defending champion Coco Gauff is loving her interaction with fans at the China Open but wouldn’t mind a new nickname — something ferocious if possible.

French Open champion Gauff started her title defense in Beijing with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Kamilla Rakhimova on Friday and will next face Leylah Fernandez in the WTA 1000-series tournament.

Gauff has received a number of gifts this week and has been affectionally given two nicknames by the Chinese fans: “Fruit Salad Queen,” a reference to her signature fruit salad, which she often snacks on for an energy boost.

The other is “Ambassador of Beijing” because of her frequent praise of the Chinese capital and its attractions.

The 21-year-old American said she approves of both, but wouldn’t mind one inspired by an animal which reflects her tenacity on court.

“I guess I have a challenge for the Chinese fans,” Gauff said in comments on the WTA Tour’s website. “I would like to know what animal resonates with me. I mean, fruit salad is cool, but I think being named after an animal is cooler. I would like to see what animal they think I am.”

And she’s loving those gifts.

“The Chinese fans are great,” she said. “I have literally so many gifts, more gifts than I’ve gotten on Christmas in my entire life. I purposely packed light because last year I packed full and it was a struggle to get everything back. I do keep all of them. A lot of the stuffed animals are a decoration in my house.

“Yeah, I think they’re the best, most creative fans. I love coming here. I came prepared and brought an extra bag.”