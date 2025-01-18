Defending champ Jannik Sinner gets back to the fourth round at the Australian Open

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Division Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 1
Dodgers sign Tanner Scott to $72 million contract: Fantasy fallout, risks and reward of 30-year-old reliever
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
For the brotherhood: Ohio State approaches final hurdle vs. Notre Dame
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Heard has 23 points, No. 24 Oklahoma State women race past UCF 72-58

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoalhaalandv2_250119.jpg
Haaland puts away Man City’s fifth v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_mcgoaldoku_250119.jpg
Doku notches Man City’s fourth v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_mcgoalfoden2nd_250119.jpg
Foden’s brace gives Man City 3-0 lead v. Ipswich

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Division Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 1
Dodgers sign Tanner Scott to $72 million contract: Fantasy fallout, risks and reward of 30-year-old reliever
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
For the brotherhood: Ohio State approaches final hurdle vs. Notre Dame
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Heard has 23 points, No. 24 Oklahoma State women race past UCF 72-58

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoalhaalandv2_250119.jpg
Haaland puts away Man City’s fifth v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_mcgoaldoku_250119.jpg
Doku notches Man City’s fourth v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_mcgoalfoden2nd_250119.jpg
Foden’s brace gives Man City 3-0 lead v. Ipswich

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Defending champ Jannik Sinner gets back to the fourth round at the Australian Open

  
Published January 18, 2025 01:15 PM
Tennis: Australian Open

Jan 18, 2025; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates during his match against Marcos Giron of United States of America in the third round of the men’s singles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey/Mike Frey-Imagn Images

MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending champion Jannik Sinner beat 46th-ranked Marcos Giron of the U.S. 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 at the Australian Open on Saturday night, reaching the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the fourth time.

Sinner stretched his unbeaten run to 17 matches, dating to last season. He had an eventful 2024, claiming his first two Grand Slam titles, reaching No. 1 in the ATP rankings for the first time — and going through a doping case that is still not quite resolved, because the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed his exoneration.

The 23-year-old Italian’s next opponent in Australia will be No. 13 Holger Rune, who beat Miomir Kecmanovic 6-7 (5), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

After eliminating Giron, who was trying to get to the fourth round of a major for the first time, Sinner was critical of himself, pointing specifically to his 16-of-24 success rate on points when he moved forward.

“The percentage of my net game was not really good,” Sinner said with a chuckle.

“For sure, if I want to go on in this tournament, I have to improve,” he added. “So hopefully in the next round, I’m able to raise my level.”