 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks at Cardinals prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings
Getting Defensive: Week 4 fantasy plays led by Broncos, Bills; top streaming defenses
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Hat on for Patrick Cantlay at Bethpage, where he’ll play for multiple organizations

Top Clips

nbc_pft_terrybradshawV2_250923.jpg
Bradshaw calls out PIT for not being a ‘contender’
campbelllamar.jpg
How Lions contained Jackson in Week 3
ravensshort_720x405_2453023299626.jpg
Analyzing moment game started to get away from BAL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks at Cardinals prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings
Getting Defensive: Week 4 fantasy plays led by Broncos, Bills; top streaming defenses
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Hat on for Patrick Cantlay at Bethpage, where he’ll play for multiple organizations

Top Clips

nbc_pft_terrybradshawV2_250923.jpg
Bradshaw calls out PIT for not being a ‘contender’
campbelllamar.jpg
How Lions contained Jackson in Week 3
ravensshort_720x405_2453023299626.jpg
Analyzing moment game started to get away from BAL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rafael Nadal alerts about fake videos of him offering financial advice

  
Published September 23, 2025 11:06 AM

MADRID — Rafael Nadal is warning about fake online videos of him offering financial advice, and the risks of artificial intelligence.

The retired tennis great said on Tuesday he has never endorsed any of the online videos or their messages.

“I want to share this message of caution — something unusual for my social media, but necessary,” he wrote on Linkedin. “In recent days, together with my team, we have detected fake videos circulating on some platforms. These were generated with artificial intelligence, showing a figure that imitates my image and my voice. In those videos, I am falsely attributed with investment advice or proposals that in no case come from me.”

Nadal said it was “misleading advertising, completely unrelated” to him.

He talked about society’s challenge of learning to distinguish between what is real and what is manipulated, and of “promoting an ethical and responsible use of technology.”

“Innovation is always positive when it serves people, but we must remain aware of its risks and act with critical thinking,” he said. “Artificial intelligence is a tool with enormous potential, capable of bringing extraordinary progress in education, medicine, sports, and communication. However, it can also be misused, creating false content that generates confusion and may deceive many people.”