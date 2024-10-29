 Skip navigation
Top-ranked Jannik Sinner pulls out of Paris Masters, citing a virus

  
Published October 29, 2024 11:20 AM
jannik sinner tennis us open

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Taylor Fritz (USA) (not pictured) and Jannik Sinner (ITA) play in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey/Mike Frey-Imagn Images

PARIS — Top-seeded Jannik Sinner has pulled out of the Paris Masters, citing a virus.

The Italian player, who is guaranteed to finish the year as No. 1, said in a message relayed by organizers that he is not able to play this week.

“I came very early here to prepare then I fell sick, I’m having a virus at the moment, which is going to pass the next two-three days, so bodywise I’m not ready to compete,” Sinner said.

Sinner is the second high-profile player to pull out of the final Masters 1000 event of the year following seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

Sinner recently beat Djokovic in straight sets to win the Shanghai Masters, giving the Italian his tour-leading seventh title of the season. Sinner became the first man to win more than six titles in a season since Andy Murray won nine in 2016.

The victory for Sinner came after he lost the final of the China Open in Beijing to Carlos Alcaraz and amid an ongoing doping case.