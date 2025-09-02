 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Michigan’s targeting call appeal is denied, linebacker Jaishawn Barham to miss 1st half at Oklahoma
MLB: New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Juan Soto joins top five, Sal Stewart debuts
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at San Francisco Giants
Braves claim 29-year-old infielder Ha-Seong Kim off waivers from Rays

Top Clips

nbc_pl_guehitransferoff_250901.jpg
Guehi’s reported move to Liverpool has collapsed
nbc_pl_jacksontransfer_250901.jpg
Report: Bayern, Chelsea reach deal on Jackson
nbc_golf_lukedonaldintv_250901.jpg
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Michigan’s targeting call appeal is denied, linebacker Jaishawn Barham to miss 1st half at Oklahoma
MLB: New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Juan Soto joins top five, Sal Stewart debuts
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at San Francisco Giants
Braves claim 29-year-old infielder Ha-Seong Kim off waivers from Rays

Top Clips

nbc_pl_guehitransferoff_250901.jpg
Guehi’s reported move to Liverpool has collapsed
nbc_pl_jacksontransfer_250901.jpg
Report: Bayern, Chelsea reach deal on Jackson
nbc_golf_lukedonaldintv_250901.jpg
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez reach women’s doubles quarterfinals at the US Open

  
Published September 1, 2025 08:22 PM

NEW YORK — Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez reached the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the U.S. Open, defeating the 12th-seeded duo of Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-4 in their third-round match Monday in front of a capacity crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Williams and Fernandez had not played together until last week, when they received a wild-card entry into the field at the Grand Slam tournament. They are now 3-0 and have not lost a set in the process.

“We’re on the same wavelength, and hopefully we can keep it going,” Williams said.

With the stands packed at Armstrong and a wait to get in to see Williams and Fernandez, the 45-year-old American and 22-year-old Canadian needed just an hour and 14 minutes to move on.

“I have full confidence in Venus, and I hope she has full confidence in me during our match,” Fernandez said. “We’re just going out there, playing our game: Be offensive, aggressive and ready for the ball.”

Williams has called Fernandez her best partner other than sister Serena, with whom she won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles. Only one is still playing, but Venus is getting help from Serena from afar and wants more.

“She’s so happy for Leylah and I, and she’s given us advice,” Williams said. “We just need her in the box. So, my message is, ‘Serena, you need to show up.’”