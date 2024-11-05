 Skip navigation
Zverev dispatches Humbert in straight sets to win Paris Masters

  
Published November 4, 2024 08:33 PM
Rolex Paris Masters 2024 - Day 7

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 03: Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates after winning his Men’s Singles Final match against Ugo Humbert of France during day seven of the Rolex Paris Masters 2024 on November 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by SportNews/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Getty Images

PARIS — Alexander Zverev was imperious in dispatching Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-2 to win the Paris Masters on Sunday.

The third-seeded Zverev was in total control of the final to earn his seventh Masters 1000 title, his first in the French capital. The win at the indoor tournament also moved him past top-ranked Jannik Sinner for the most wins on the ATP tour this year, at 66.

Zverev’s big serve, excellent returns and precise attacking shots did not take long to extinguish the hopes of the partisan crowd as Humbert never got into the match.

“I knew I had to play like this to win today,” Zverev said. “Ugo is an incredible player, but here in Paris he plays even better than he usually does and I knew that. Once the crowd gets involved, it’s going to be difficult. So I had to take that away early, and I did, so I’m happy about that.”

Humbert, who knocked out Carlos Alcaraz in the third round, won’t have fond memories of his first Masters final. He tried to play aggressively from the start and to take all the risks to shorten rallies. But he could not find his range while Zverev defended extremely well.

The German quickly solved his rival’s serve and had his first break chance in the third game. He took it when Humbert sent a forehand into the net.

Humbert continued to make unforced errors. Trailing 3-1, he saved two break points but dropped his serve again when another shanked forehand sealed the game.

Zverev dropped just one point on his serve in the opening set and sealed it at love with an ace.

The 15th-seeded Humbert walked back to the locker room after the first set. The interlude didn’t change anything.

The Frenchman double-faulted on his return to the court, continued to make poor tactical decisions and was immediately broken with a forehand into the net. Another break gave Zverev a 3-0 lead as Humbert wasted a 40-0 lead and was never able to stage a comeback.

“I’m extremely happy to have played in this final,” said Humbert, looking at the bright side of his Parisian week. “To have my family and team with me the whole week has been incredible. It’s for moments like this why I do this every day, why I train.”

Zverev improved to 23-13 in tour finals and became the second German player to win in Paris after Boris Becker. He will overtake Alcaraz to move into second place in the new ATP rankings and will be a top contender at the ATP Finals gathering the top eight players of the season from Nov. 10-17 in Turin, Italy.

The Paris Masters will relocate to another venue next year, moving from its historic location at the Palais Omnisports to La Défense Arena.