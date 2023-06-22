 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2023 USFL Playoffs: Schedule, match ups, how to watch, live stream info, TV channels and more

  
Published June 22, 2023 10:11 AM
Philadelphia Stars v Michigan Panthers

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 18: A detailed view of the USFL logo is seen on footballs prior to a game between the Philadelphia Stars and Michigan Panthers at Ford Field on June 18, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Jason Miller/USFL/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The 2023 USFL playoffs begin this weekend as four teams will fight to get one step closer to hoisting up the 2023 USFL Championship trophy. The action begins on Saturday, June 24 as the Pittsburgh Maulers host the Michigan Panthers in the North Division Championship at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Studio in Canton, Ohio. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock .

On Sunday, June 25 the defending USFL Champions, the Birmingham Stallions will take on the New Orleans Breakers at 7:00 PM ET in Birmingham, Alabama.

The winner of each match up will advance to the 2023 USFL Championship game which will take place on Saturday, July 1 on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream each match up.

How to watch the 2023 USFL Playoffs:

Saturday, June 24 - North Division Championship:

Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers - 8:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

Sunday, June 25 - South Division Championship:

New Orleans Breakers vs Birmingham Stallions - 7:00 PM ET on Fox

How can I watch USFL games on Peacock ?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of new & hit movies and TV shows, including Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC and Bravo. There’s always something new to discover.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

Check out these stories from NBC Sports’ Road to the USFL Kickoff Series: