Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 20

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Haiden Deegan leads from the gate drop to the checkers for St. Louis Moto 1 win
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Children of NASCAR competitors excited to sing national anthem ahead of Bristol race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Georgia Tech hits game-ending 55-yard FG as time expires to stun No. 12 Clemson 24-21
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Why Smith ‘has a shot’ to win Heisman Trophy
Clemson disappoints in loss to Georgia Tech
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Haiden Deegan leads from the gate drop to the checkers for St. Louis Moto 1 win
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Children of NASCAR competitors excited to sing national anthem ahead of Bristol race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Georgia Tech hits game-ending 55-yard FG as time expires to stun No. 12 Clemson 24-21
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Why Smith ‘has a shot’ to win Heisman Trophy
Clemson disappoints in loss to Georgia Tech
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 20
September 13, 2025 05:02 PM
Watch extended highlights from Stage 20 of the 2025 Vuelta a España, a 165.6km ride through the mountains from Robledo de Chavela to Puerto de Navacerrada on Bola del Mundo.
Latest Clips
01:43
Why Smith ‘has a shot’ to win Heisman Trophy
03:33
Clemson disappoints in loss to Georgia Tech
07:20
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3
10:51
PL Update: Arsenal tame Nottingham Forest
01:39
Carvalho nets 93rd-minute equalizer v. Chelsea
01:23
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Brentford
07:44
Highlights: Maryland grinds out win vs. Towson
59
Palmer strikes Chelsea level with Brentford
01:10
Schade slots home Brentford’s opener v. Chelsea
46
Washington breaks down Maryland’s win vs. Towson
01:54
Locksley reflects on defeating alma mater Towson
11:32
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Spurs Matchweek 4
01:41
Kent finds Doss for 84-yard touchdown vs. Maryland
05:10
Bowen details West Ham’s struggles against Spurs
01:50
Cornette showcases favorite spots on ND campus
04:12
Takeaways from Spurs’ rout of West Ham
01:08
Roland takes interception 100 yards for pick six
01:43
Van de Ven nets Spurs’ third against West Ham
01:20
Bergvall’s header doubles Spurs’ lead v. West Ham
01:39
Soucek sent off for dangerous challenge v. Spurs
08:41
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
01:22
Sarr heads Tottenham Hotspur in front of West Ham
34
Ray powers into end zone for touchdown vs. Towson
44
Washington finds Knotts to extend Maryland’s lead
10:49
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Brighton Matchweek 4
09:25
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Leeds Matchweek 4
56
Washington takes it himself for TD vs. Towson
01:06
Washington’s pass sets up Williams’ TD run
11:03
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Wolves Matchweek 4
08:14
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v, Sunderland MWK 4
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue