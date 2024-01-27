 Skip navigation
ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Salt Lake City
Jordan Stolz breaks 1000m speed skating world record
Ilia Malinin
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 season
Figure Skating: 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Amber Glenn’s painful path to U.S. figure skating title has unexpected ending

oly_atm400_columbiachallenge_shemarchambers_240127.jpg
Chambers claims first place in Men’s 400m
atm800_columbiachallenge_lucianofiore_240127_v2_720x405_2304251971808.jpg
Fiore completes comeback win in 800m in New York
nbc_imsa_porschebasics_240126.jpg
IMSA 2024: Breaking down SportsCar racing basics

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Anderson shines in Women’s 400m in New York

January 27, 2024 01:12 PM
Jamaican runner Leah Anderson comfortably wins the Women’s 400m Invitational with a time of 52.74 at the Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge.