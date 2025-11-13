 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PJ Fleck
No. 7 Oregon hosts rested Minnesota
San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres could be up for sale as Seidler family considers options
Binghamton v Syracuse
How to watch Drexel vs Syracuse: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jokic_251113.jpg
Jokic makes MVP case in 55-point eruption vs. LAC
nbc_roto_brunson_251113.jpg
How to manage roster with Brunson’s ankle injury
nbc_golf_hadwinintv_251113.jpg
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PJ Fleck
No. 7 Oregon hosts rested Minnesota
San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres could be up for sale as Seidler family considers options
Binghamton v Syracuse
How to watch Drexel vs Syracuse: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jokic_251113.jpg
Jokic makes MVP case in 55-point eruption vs. LAC
nbc_roto_brunson_251113.jpg
How to manage roster with Brunson’s ankle injury
nbc_golf_hadwinintv_251113.jpg
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bet UCLA 'under on anything' against Ohio State

November 13, 2025 01:51 PM
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick make their betting picks for a game between Ohio State and UCLA that should be severely lopsided in the Buckeyes' favor.

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_jokic_251113.jpg
01:14
Jokic makes MVP case in 55-point eruption vs. LAC
nbc_roto_brunson_251113.jpg
01:13
How to manage roster with Brunson’s ankle injury
nbc_golf_hadwinintv_251113.jpg
04:35
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
nbc_roto_bradleybeal_251113.jpg
01:27
Clippers’ Beal out for season with hip fracture
stafford_dps_mpx.jpg
15:59
Simms’ NFL MVP candidates: Stafford, Maye, Taylor
nbc_bte_cotyv2_251113.jpg
01:55
Is Spoelstra the ‘most worthy’ COTY candidate?
nbc_dps_timmacmahoninterview_251113.jpg
14:40
Mavs are a ‘complete mess’ after Harrison firing
nbc_dps_dponajbrown_251113.jpg
13:20
Brown’s frustrations with Eagles feel ‘selfish’
nbc_bte_tcuatbyu_251113.jpg
01:33
Ride with BYU in ‘bounce-back’ spot vs. TCU
nbc_golf_dpwtr1_251113.jpg
09:50
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 1
nbc_bte_michatnorthwest_251113.jpg
01:18
Expect Michigan to ‘shut down’ Northwestern
nbc_bte_ndatpitt_251113.jpg
01:34
ND a strong bet to cover as big favorite vs. Pitt
nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
01:19
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_balcle_251113.jpg
02:40
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
02:25
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11
nbc_csu_snfpreview_251113.jpg
04:14
NFL Week 11 preview: Lions vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_chiefsbroncos_251113.jpg
02:45
NFL Week 11 preview: Chiefs vs. Broncos
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_251113.jpg
07:29
Roll with QBs Maye, Herbert in fantasy Week 11
nbc_ffhh_qbhatelist_251113.jpg
03:06
Nix, Lawrence sit atop Week 11 QB hate list
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251113.jpg
03:06
Back Hollins, Hall receiving props on TNF
nbc_lpga_annikard1hls_251113.jpg
04:53
Highlights: LPGA Tour’s The Annika, Round 1
nbc_ffhh_hatepasscatchers_251113.jpg
10:27
Fade Eagles’ WR Brown for fantasy Week 11
nbc_nba_notbmvp_251113.jpg
05:57
Is Jokic making Nuggets look ‘as scary’ as OKC?
nbc_csu_seahawksrams_251113.jpg
03:40
NFL Week 11 preview: Seahawks vs. Rams
nbc_nba_notbqueen_251113.jpg
02:33
Queen showed his ‘full repertoire’ against POR
nbc_csu_sundaylate49erscardinals_251113.jpg
01:41
NFL Week 11 preview: 49ers vs. Cardinals
nbc_ffhh_loverbs_251113.jpg
09:46
Jeanty headlines RB love list with increased usage
nbc_ffhh_haterbs_251113.jpg
04:05
Walker facing tough matchup in fantasy Week 11
nbc_ffhh_lovepasscatchers_251113.jpg
10:27
Waddle, Flowers lead Week 11 fantasy WR loves
nbc_csu_texanstitans_251113.jpg
05:19
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Titans