 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Kentucky v Oakland 
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for Second Round and more
AUTO: MAR 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250
Saturday Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedule at COTA
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Multiple options emerge in Portland

Top Clips

oly_fswom_isabeaulevito_240322.jpg
Levito captures first world championships medal
nbc_gc_stewartcink_240322.jpg
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds
nbc_gc_justinthomas_240322.jpg
Thomas ‘in a great place’ going into Valspar Rd. 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Kentucky v Oakland 
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for Second Round and more
AUTO: MAR 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250
Saturday Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedule at COTA
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Multiple options emerge in Portland

Top Clips

oly_fswom_isabeaulevito_240322.jpg
Levito captures first world championships medal
nbc_gc_stewartcink_240322.jpg
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds
nbc_gc_justinthomas_240322.jpg
Thomas ‘in a great place’ going into Valspar Rd. 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Are 'surging' Pelicans a threat to win the West?

March 22, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze a "well composed" New Orleans Pelicans team and discuss if this team is a true threat to win the West on Bet the Edge.
Up Next
nbc_bte_76ersceltics_240321.jpg
3:32
Embiid’s return may not help the struggling 76ers
Now Playing
nbc_bte_nopplayoff_240321_1920x1080_2321930307588.jpg
3:54
Are ‘surging’ Pelicans a threat to win the West?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_ncaa_240321.jpg
5:58
Handicapping Florida, Alabama in Round of 64
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteupsetsv2_240320.jpg
9:49
NCAA tournament first-round upsets to look out for
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btelinemovement_240320.jpg
7:20
Round of 64 line movement: Oregon-South Carolina
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemhjstock_240319.jpg
6:07
Harrison Jr. ‘isn’t a lock’ for No. 4 overall pick
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte6moty_240319.jpg
6:19
NBA Sixth Man of the Year race is a ‘done deal’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btesweet16longshotsv2_240318.jpg
4:29
Dayton, JMU among plus-money March Madness bets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_berrysegmentv2_240318.jpg
9:39
Is UConn a good bet to repeat as national champs?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_robbiehummelseg_240318.jpg
12:52
Can Purdue bounce back in 2024 NCAA Tournament?
Now Playing