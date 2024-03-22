Watch Now
Are 'surging' Pelicans a threat to win the West?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze a "well composed" New Orleans Pelicans team and discuss if this team is a true threat to win the West on Bet the Edge.
Embiid’s return may not help the struggling 76ers
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick handicap the NBA, including whether the 76ers could make the playoffs even if Joel Embiid returns, and Tyrese Maxey's price for Most Improved Player.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze a "well composed" New Orleans Pelicans team and discuss if this team is a true threat to win the West on Bet the Edge.
Handicapping Florida, Alabama in Round of 64
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview a handful of Friday's NCAA tournament matchups, discussing outlooks for Florida against Colorado and Alabama versus Charleston on Bet the Edge.
NCAA tournament first-round upsets to look out for
Bet the Edge highlights several first-round matchups with upset potential for the 2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament, including McNeese vs. Gonzaga, Samford vs. Kansas and more.
Round of 64 line movement: Oregon-South Carolina
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick discuss how they're reacting to line movement for Round of 64 matchups, including Oregon vs. South Carolina and Drake vs. Washington State.
Harrison Jr. ‘isn’t a lock’ for No. 4 overall pick
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick draw takeaways from current odds for the most likely prospects to go fourth and fifth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Marvin Harrison Jr., Drake Maye and more.
NBA Sixth Man of the Year race is a ‘done deal’
Bet the Edge looks at current odds for NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors, highlighting Malik Monk's clear path to the award and why it may be too late for others to push him in the race.
Dayton, JMU among plus-money March Madness bets
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss their favorite underdog bets to make the Sweet 16, including Dayton, James Madison and Florida.
Is UConn a good bet to repeat as national champs?
Jay Croucher and Matthew Berry break down their methods for filling out their March Madness brackets and take a look at Berry's picks for this year.