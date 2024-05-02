 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Mets
May Top 300 Overall
MLB: Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees
May Reliever Rankings
MLB: New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks
May Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btenykphi_240501.jpg
Do 76ers have enough to win series vs. Knicks?
nbc_golf_pgachampionsroundfour_240501.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4
nbc_roto_rbs_lakersnextmove_240501.jpg
The ‘LeBron question’ is hovering over Lakers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Mets
May Top 300 Overall
MLB: Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees
May Reliever Rankings
MLB: New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks
May Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btenykphi_240501.jpg
Do 76ers have enough to win series vs. Knicks?
nbc_golf_pgachampionsroundfour_240501.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4
nbc_roto_rbs_lakersnextmove_240501.jpg
The ‘LeBron question’ is hovering over Lakers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Best bets for Game 1 between Timberwolves-Nuggets

May 2, 2024 06:00 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick discuss Game 1 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets, including why they believe it will be a long series of six or seven games.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btenykphi_240501.jpg
4:21
Do 76ers have enough to win series vs. Knicks?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteminden_240501.jpg
5:30
Best bets for Game 1 between Timberwolves-Nuggets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_nuggetswolves_240430.jpg
5:29
Be ‘ready for anything’ in Nuggets-Wolves series
Now Playing
nbc_bte_firstwager_240430.jpg
4:18
Croucher, Dinsick reflect on first wagers placed
Now Playing
nbc_bte_horsefades_240430.jpg
7:06
How to determine Kentucky Derby betting fades
Now Playing
nbc_bte_championsleague_240429.jpg
4:53
Handicapping the Champions League semifinals
Now Playing
nbc_bte_knickssixers_240429.jpg
4:43
76ers are in ‘deep trouble’ against Knicks
Now Playing
nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_V2_240429.jpg
6:39
Analyzing the Kentucky Derby best bets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_clippersmavsreax_240428.jpg
6:58
Clippers, Mavericks series now ‘a coin flip’
Now Playing
NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft
6:44
Handicapping ROY awards following 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing