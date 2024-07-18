Betting market is too high on Cousins, Falcons

Watch Now
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss why the betting market is too high on Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons to win the AFC South in 2024, explaining why there's better betting options in the division.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why a potential Tarik Skubal trade could impact the Cy Young race, catapulting Baltimore Orioles' Corbin Burnes to the AL favorite for the award.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Baltimore Orioles as a bet to win the AL East over the New York Yankees, breaking down the weaknesses of each squad after the All-Star break.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick reflect on one of the most "unlikely" Wimbledon finals between Barbora Krejčíková and Jasmine Paolini, as well as the ever-changing betting markets.
Drew Dinsick explains why he's down on Rory McIlroy and the top betting favorites at price in The Open this weekend at Royal Troon.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down what it would take for Pittsburgh Pirates rookie phenom Paul Skenes to win National League Cy Young over competitors like Chris Sale and Zack Wheeler, despite a lesser workload.
The Bet the Edge crew takes an early look at the betting market for the AFC South title, discussing whether CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans can repeat as champions next season.
Bet the Edge looks ahead to the Wimbledon semifinals matchups, analyzing the chances of a potential upset in the Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev showdown.
Bet the Edge takes an early look at the NBA Defensive Player of the Year market for the 2024-25 season, discussing if it's worth taking a flier on anybody other than Victor Wembanyama.
Jay Croucher thinks the Indianapolis Colts are a team whose upside is worth betting on -- just like Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson are players who bring tremendous upside to the NFL Awards markets.