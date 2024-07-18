 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Early 2025 Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay Rays
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Reliever Rankings
MLB: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_bte_alcyyoung_240717.jpg
MLB trade deadline could impact AL Cy Young race
nbc_bte_aleast_240717.jpg
Evaluating Orioles as a bet to win AL East
nbc_roto_rfs_jagsreceivers_240717.jpg
What to make of Jags’ fantasy receiving options

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Early 2025 Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay Rays
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Reliever Rankings
MLB: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_bte_alcyyoung_240717.jpg
MLB trade deadline could impact AL Cy Young race
nbc_bte_aleast_240717.jpg
Evaluating Orioles as a bet to win AL East
nbc_roto_rfs_jagsreceivers_240717.jpg
What to make of Jags’ fantasy receiving options

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Betting market is too high on Cousins, Falcons

July 18, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss why the betting market is too high on Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons to win the AFC South in 2024, explaining why there's better betting options in the division.
Up Next
nbc_bte_alcyyoung_240717.jpg
6:24
MLB trade deadline could impact AL Cy Young race
Now Playing
nbc_bte_aleast_240717.jpg
4:34
Evaluating Orioles as a bet to win AL East
Now Playing
nbc_bte_falconsnfcsouth_240717.jpg
4:52
Betting market is too high on Cousins, Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_bte_woman_final_240715.jpg
5:45
Inside Krejčíková's ‘wild’ Wimbledon victory
Now Playing
nbc_bte_golf_240715.jpg
4:15
Dinsick low on McIlroy, top of board in The Open
Now Playing
nbc_bte_skenes_240715.jpg
5:37
What would it take for Skenes to win NL Cy Young?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btetexans_240710.jpg
3:35
Can Texans repeat as AFC South champions in 2024?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btealcararazjoker_240710.jpg
3:23
How to bet Wimbledon semifinals matchups
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenbadpoy_40710.jpg
5:01
Can anyone take down Wembanyama as DPOY next year?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btecolts_240710.jpg
5:58
Croucher: Bet on Colts, Taylor, Richardson upside
Now Playing