Watch Now
Robinson could ride more carries to rushing title
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick are hopeful Bijan Robinson will get a heftier workload in 2024, making him a top contender to lead the NFL in rushing yards.
Up Next
Kupp’s season-long receiving over an enticing bet
Kupp's season-long receiving over an enticing bet
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss NFL receiving yards totals in 2024, diving into why Cooper Kupp could be primed for a bounce-back season with the Los Angeles Rams.
Robinson could ride more carries to rushing title
Robinson could ride more carries to rushing title
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick are hopeful Bijan Robinson will get a heftier workload in 2024, making him a top contender to lead the NFL in rushing yards.
Purdy could be longshot to lead NFL in pass yards
Purdy could be longshot to lead NFL in pass yards
Bet the Edge examines the NFL season-long passing prop market, discussing why San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could be a longshot worth betting on to lead the league in passing yards.
Soft early schedule might help Stroud’s MVP case
Soft early schedule might help Stroud's MVP case
Bet the Edge handicaps the NFL Most Valuable Player market, explaining why the Houston Texans' soft early season schedule could benefit C.J. Stroud's chances of winning the award.
Seahawks could have top 10 defensive unit in 2024
Seahawks could have top 10 defensive unit in 2024
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate the Seahawks chances of making the playoffs in 2024, discussing why a potential top 10 defense could lead Seattle to the postseason.
QB situation in Pittsburgh is a ‘huge problem’
QB situation in Pittsburgh is a 'huge problem'
Bet the Edge examines the Steelers offense, predicting why Pittsburgh could have one of the worst offenses in the league due to their passing game, offensive line and new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
Buckeyes a ‘good bet’ to win national championship
Buckeyes a 'good bet' to win national championship
Bet the Edge examines odds for contenders in college football national title markets, with Vaughn Dalzell explaining why Ohio State "sets up well" to win 11+ games this year.
Consider LSU in College Football Playoff markets
Consider LSU in College Football Playoff markets
Vaughn Dalzell joins Bet the Edge to look at College Football Playoff betting markets, highlighting which squads he's eyeing and why LSU could provide attractive prices.
Heisman Trophy outlooks for Howard, Allar, Rising
Heisman Trophy outlooks for Howard, Allar, Rising
Bet the Edge analyzes Heisman Trophy odds for several award contenders including Ohio State's Will Howard, Penn State's Drew Allar and more.