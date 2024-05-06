 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wells Fargo Championship - Final Round
Wells Fargo Championship, Cognizant Founders Cup 2024: How to watch, streams
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Winners, losers after Sunday’s Kansas Cup race won by Kyle Larson
Los Angeles Angels v Cleveland Guardians
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 6 review

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_buyknicks_240505.jpg
Thibodeau making enough adjustments to beat Pacers
nbc_roto_bte_wolvesnuggets_240505.jpg
Edwards willing Wolves vs. Nuggets in playoffs
oly_atm4x100_worldathleticsrelays_240505.jpg
Lyles anchors USA to men’s 4x100m relay victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wells Fargo Championship - Final Round
Wells Fargo Championship, Cognizant Founders Cup 2024: How to watch, streams
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Winners, losers after Sunday’s Kansas Cup race won by Kyle Larson
Los Angeles Angels v Cleveland Guardians
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 6 review

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_buyknicks_240505.jpg
Thibodeau making enough adjustments to beat Pacers
nbc_roto_bte_wolvesnuggets_240505.jpg
Edwards willing Wolves vs. Nuggets in playoffs
oly_atm4x100_worldathleticsrelays_240505.jpg
Lyles anchors USA to men’s 4x100m relay victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Cavs likely in for a 'short series' vs. Celtics

May 6, 2024 06:00 AM
Regardless of what Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell can do, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick see the Boston Celtics making quick work of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinal of the NBA Playoffs.
Up Next
nbc_roto_bte_buyknicks_240505.jpg
3:21
Thibodeau making enough adjustments to beat Pacers
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte_wolvesnuggets_240505.jpg
6:35
Edwards willing Wolves vs. Nuggets in playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte_celticscavs_240505.jpg
6:00
Cavs likely in for a ‘short series’ vs. Celtics
Now Playing
nbc_horse_bestbets_240502.jpg
1:24
Honor Marie a worthy pick to win Kentucky Derby
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte_kentuckyoaks_240502.jpg
3:28
Tarifa, Just F Y I best bets in 2024 Kentucky Oaks
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btekentuckyderby_240502.jpg
7:06
Fierceness is best bet to win 150th Kentucky Derby
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteminden_240501.jpg
5:30
Best bets for Game 1 between Timberwolves-Nuggets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenykphi_240501.jpg
4:21
Do 76ers have enough to win series vs. Knicks?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_nuggetswolves_240430.jpg
5:29
Be ‘ready for anything’ in Nuggets-Wolves series
Now Playing
nbc_bte_firstwager_240430.jpg
4:18
Croucher, Dinsick reflect on first wagers placed
Now Playing