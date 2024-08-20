Watch Now
Heisman Trophy outlooks for Howard, Allar, Rising
Bet the Edge analyzes Heisman Trophy odds for several award contenders including Ohio State's Will Howard, Penn State's Drew Allar and more.
Consider LSU in College Football Playoff markets
Vaughn Dalzell joins Bet the Edge to look at College Football Playoff betting markets, highlighting which squads he's eyeing and why LSU could provide attractive prices.
Heisman Trophy outlooks for Howard, Allar, Rising
Bet the Edge analyzes Heisman Trophy odds for several award contenders including Ohio State's Will Howard, Penn State's Drew Allar and more.
Buckeyes a ‘good bet’ to win national championship
Bet the Edge examines odds for contenders in college football national title markets, with Vaughn Dalzell explaining why Ohio State "sets up well" to win 11+ games this year.
Rodgers a ‘slight’ NFL CPOY favorite over Cousins
Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers loom as two clear favorites for this year's NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award, a market that Bet the Edge explains is full of "weirdness."
NFL Preseason Week 2 betting notes: LV, NYG, CHI
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick highlight the Raiders, Giants and Bears as they review their biggest takeaways from several matchups on the NFL Preseason Week 2 slate.
CLE’s Chubb, NYG’s Jones lead NFL CPOY longshots
Bet the Edge reviews several notable names in a crowded NFL Comeback Player of the Year market, where Nick Chubb, Daniel Jones, and J.K. Dobbins loom with intriguing odds.
‘Hard Knocks’ hype may help Bears against Bengals
Drew Dinsick believes the Chicago Bears can cover the six-point spread against Cincinnati because of the quarterback situation on the Bengals and other factors.
Chelsea is a good long-shot bet to top the PL
Jay Croucher feels that the amount of talent Chelsea possesses make them a good long-shot team to take a chance on.
Seahawks have more upside than the market suggests
Jay Croucher looks at the Seattle Seahawks and thinks they have more wins in them than the market expectations.
Because of schedule, wait to bet on Cowboys
The Cowboys' tough schedule to start the 2024 NFL regular season means bettors, according to Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick, should wait before betting on Dallas, hoping their market collapses after the first few games.