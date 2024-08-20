 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Tyler Reddick stands atop in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings
Baltimore Orioles v Tampa Bay Rays
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Adrian Del Castillo crushing, Edwin Uceta emerging, Bowden Francis thriving
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals
NFL preseason Week 2 fantasy takeaways

Top Clips

nbc_bte_cfpdiscussion_240818.jpg
Consider LSU in College Football Playoff markets
nbc_bte_osuandsec_240818.jpg
Buckeyes a ‘good bet’ to win national championship
nbc_big10media_lincolnriley_240819.jpg
Riley: ‘Watch out,’ Trojans are ‘gaining steam’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Tyler Reddick stands atop in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings
Baltimore Orioles v Tampa Bay Rays
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Adrian Del Castillo crushing, Edwin Uceta emerging, Bowden Francis thriving
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals
NFL preseason Week 2 fantasy takeaways

Top Clips

nbc_bte_cfpdiscussion_240818.jpg
Consider LSU in College Football Playoff markets
nbc_bte_osuandsec_240818.jpg
Buckeyes a ‘good bet’ to win national championship
nbc_big10media_lincolnriley_240819.jpg
Riley: ‘Watch out,’ Trojans are ‘gaining steam’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Heisman Trophy outlooks for Howard, Allar, Rising

August 20, 2024 06:00 AM
Bet the Edge analyzes Heisman Trophy odds for several award contenders including Ohio State's Will Howard, Penn State's Drew Allar and more.
Up Next
nbc_bte_cfpdiscussion_240818.jpg
6:04
Consider LSU in College Football Playoff markets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_heismanmarket_240818.jpg
3:58
Heisman Trophy outlooks for Howard, Allar, Rising
Now Playing
nbc_bte_osuandsec_240818.jpg
4:19
Buckeyes a ‘good bet’ to win national championship
Now Playing
nbc_bte_rodgersvscousins_240818.jpg
5:07
Rodgers a ‘slight’ NFL CPOY favorite over Cousins
Now Playing
nbc_bte_wk2preseason_240818.jpg
4:44
NFL Preseason Week 2 betting notes: LV, NYG, CHI
Now Playing
nbc_bte_cpoylongshots_240818.jpg
6:15
CLE’s Chubb, NYG’s Jones lead NFL CPOY longshots
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebears_240814.jpg
1:21
‘Hard Knocks’ hype may help Bears against Bengals
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btechelsea_240814.jpg
1:11
Chelsea is a good long-shot bet to top the PL
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteseahawks_240814.jpg
1:27
Seahawks have more upside than the market suggests
Now Playing
nbc_bte_cowboys_240812.jpg
2:39
Because of schedule, wait to bet on Cowboys
Now Playing