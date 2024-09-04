Watch Now
Week 1 a good chance to get Texans cheap vs. Colts
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the Texans' matchup against the Colts and why the Texans could be an easy choice for some bettors.
Jaguars offense could put pressure on Dolphins
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the NFL Week 1 Sunday matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, and how one team is ascending while the other is losing steam heading into the season.
Week 1 a good chance to get Texans cheap vs. Colts
Why are the Cowboys underdogs against Browns?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick react to the Browns being favored at home against the Cowboys despite Dallas seemingly answering a number of preseason concerns.
Eagles vs. Packers Week 1 spread is ‘reasonable’
Despite the questions around the Eagles, Drew Dinsick likes their price as three-point favorites (per DraftKings Sportsbook) against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the NFL regular season.
Mahomes, Chiefs poised for more history in 2024
Croucher and Dinsick are confident in the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2024 NFL season -- including in the regular season this time, with Patrick Mahomes and co. likely to start hot in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Ward, Allar top Heisman head-turners in CFB Week 1
Without jumping to conclusions so early, Miami's Cam Ward and Penn State's Drew Allar are perhaps the top two Heisman contenders who really turned heads in Week 1 of the NCAA football season.
Is Zverev a real threat to Sinner US Open bettors?
Drew Dinsick thinks Alexander Zverev should make the US Open men's singles final from his side of the bracket, but when it comes to winning it all, he's not worried about those bettors with a Sinner ticket.
Expanded CFP adds layer to betting futures
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview Clemson against Georgia in Week 1 before analyzing how the 12-team College Football Playoff impacts the top teams in the country.
Stearns a live underdog against Vekic at US Open
Drew Dinsick makes the case for Peyton Stearns to knock off Donna Vekic and possibly make a run to the quarterfinals at the 2024 US Open.