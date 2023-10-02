Watch Now
How Ravens' AFC North odds shift after Week 4 win
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the Ravens' win over the Browns in Week 4 and highlight how it impacts AFC North division title markets.
Early Cowboys-49ers Week 5 betting preview
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look ahead to the Cowboys and 49ers Week 5 clash on Sunday Night Football and more on the heels of an exciting Week 4 slate on Bet the Edge.
How Ravens’ AFC North odds shift after Week 4 win
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the Ravens' win over the Browns in Week 4 and highlight how it impacts AFC North division title markets.
Analyzing Purdy’s NFL MVP odds after Week 4
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick review Brock Purdy's NFL MVP odds, explaining why the 49ers QB could have a convincing case by season's end on Bet the Edge.
Bills are an intriguing bet vs. Dolphins
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the betting odds for the Bills vs. Dolphins matchup in Week 4 and why Buffalo could be a smart bet laying 2.5 points.
Jets’ defense could keep things close vs. Chiefs
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Chiefs being massive favorites over the Jets on Sunday Night Football and why New York's defense could be the difference as +9.5-point underdogs.
Will Notre Dame continue domination of ACC?
Notre Dame has won 29 straight games against ACC opponents, but Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick believe Duke can put up a fight against the Fighting Irish.
Injuries impacting bets for Packers-Lions TNF
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick preview the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.
Lillard trade swings NBA title odds to Bucks
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick react to the Milwaukee Bucks leaping to the top of the odds to win the NBA Championship after acquiring Damian Lillard and how every team involved benefited from the trade.
Commanders worth backing (+8.5) against Eagles?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview an NFC East matchup between the Commanders and Eagles, making the case to back Washington (+8.5) on Bet the Edge.
Colts have matchup advantage over Rams in Week 4
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss their approach to betting the Rams at the Colts, sharing why this is one of the worst 'situational spots' for Los Angeles and Shane Steichen's odds to win COY on Bet the Edge.