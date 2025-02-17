Watch Now
Manchester City should 'cruise' to PL top four
Bet the Edge examines Manchester City's price to finish top four in the Premier League after dominating Newcastle United in Matchweek 25.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick assess the impact of Jannik Sinner's suspension, including his chances to win the French Open and where he could seeded at Roland Garros.
Fresh off his win at this year's Genesis Invitational, Bet the Edge examines Ludvig Åberg's outlook and potential odds to win the Masters, including how he stacks up with top contenders.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why you can't rule out Abdul Carter getting selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and examine the possibility of the Tennessee Titans trading the top pick.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick have a few ideas to improve the NBA All-Star Weekend, including several format changes to make things more competitive.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the betting market for leading goal scorer in the Premier League, analyzing why the distinction will likely go to Mohamed Salah.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss Mark Daigneault's chances at back-to-back Coach of the Year awards if the Thunder can get to 70 wins.
Bet the Edge examines mid-major teams that are turning heads in college basketball, including Utah State, New Mexico, and and Akron.
Vaughn Dalzell handicaps the National Player of the Year race and shares why Cooper Flagg remains "the bigger impact player" in comparison to Johni Broome as the Duke star continues to trend down in the market.