Skenes, Imanaga best bets for Rookie of the Year
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the best bets for National League Rookie of the Year and how Paul Skenes matches up against Shota Imanaga and the field.
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview NBA championship odds for 2025, with the Boston Celtics opening as heavy favorites, and why they have reservations about the Nuggets, among others.
Skenes, Imanaga best bets for Rookie of the Year
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the best bets for National League Rookie of the Year and how Paul Skenes matches up against Shota Imanaga and the field.
Panthers big favorites in Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss betting odds for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers and who the leaders are in the Conn Smythe Trophy race.
Ecuador leads bets to win Copa America group stage
Brad Thomas, Jay Croucher, and Drew Dinsick discuss why they're putting bets on Uruguay and Ecuador to win their Copa America groups and topple the usual suspects of Brazil and Argentina.
Which teams make for good longshot playoff bets?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick join Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed to discuss which teams make for strong playoff bets for the 2024 NFL season, including non-playoff teams from 2023 like the Cardinals, Commanders and Jets.
Stroud ‘a hot name’ in 2024 MVP betting
Drew Dinsick joins Jay Croucher, Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms to discuss some of the best bets for the 2024 NFL MVP, with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and CJ Stroud leading the way.
Favorite bets entering upcoming NFL season
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher join Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed to discuss their best bets entering the NFL season, including the Bengals winning the AFC North, Joe Burrow winning MVP and more.
Can Celtics finish the job in NBA Finals?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick unpack what they have seen from the NBA Finals as the Celtics have taken a 2-0 lead and examine if there's anything the Mavericks can do to get back in the series.
Spieth’s U.S. Open odds ‘leap off the board’
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the winner odds they like most for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.