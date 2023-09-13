Watch Now
Vikings have weapons to keep pace with Eagles
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick take a look at the odds for the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles and how being an early Thursday night game may affect the scoring on Bet the Edge.
Up Next
Vikings have weapons to keep pace with Eagles
Vikings have weapons to keep pace with Eagles
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick take a look at the odds for the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles and how being an early Thursday night game may affect the scoring on Bet the Edge.
Live betting is best with Tennessee vs. Florida
Live betting is best with Tennessee vs. Florida
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down the betting market for Tennessee vs. Florida, a rivalry matchup that looks primed for some solid live-betting opportunities on Bet the Edge.
Penn State ‘cruising’ ahead of game vs. Illinois
Penn State 'cruising' ahead of game vs. Illinois
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick handicap Penn State vs. Illinois and discuss why they are betting the Nittany Lions with a 'relentless' offense entering Week 3 on Bet the Edge.
Betting Chargers vs. Titans in Week 2
Betting Chargers vs. Titans in Week 2
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Chargers vs. Titans matchup in Week 2 and
Ravens’ WR Flowers climbing the OROY market
Ravens' WR Flowers climbing the OROY market
Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers had 48 percent of Baltimore's target share and Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at his chances of being crowned 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Cowboys stock rising after destroying the Giants
Cowboys stock rising after destroying the Giants
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick react to the Cowboys routing the Giants on Sunday Night Football, and how the market has adjusted their chances at winning the NFC East and Super Bowl.
How will Ravens injuries affect Bengals matchup?
How will Ravens injuries affect Bengals matchup?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share their concerns about the Ravens injury and, maybe more importantly, Lamar Jackson's subpar performance.
Bills-Jets Monday Night Football betting preview
Bills-Jets Monday Night Football betting preview
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets and give their guidance on how bettors can approach the matchup.
Previewing NFL Week 2 standout bets
Previewing NFL Week 2 standout bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take an early look at NFL Week 2 and what markets will be interesting for bettors to track.