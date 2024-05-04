Hernandez Jr. reflects on Kentucky Derby win

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Kansas: Christopher Bell starts first
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Christopher Bell tops field at Kansas for first Cup pole of the season
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Mystik Dan wins Kentucky Derby in photo finish
Kim mature beyond his years at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Wallace focused and healthy at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Kansas: Christopher Bell starts first
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Christopher Bell tops field at Kansas for first Cup pole of the season
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Mystik Dan wins Kentucky Derby in photo finish
Kim mature beyond his years at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Wallace focused and healthy at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Hernandez Jr. reflects on Kentucky Derby win
May 4, 2024 07:15 PM
Mystik Dan jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. discusses the emotions behind winning the 150th Kentucky Derby, saying the victory is "hard to put into words."
Close Ad