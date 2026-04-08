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Avalanche clinch top spot in Western Conference and shift focus to bigger goals

  
Published April 8, 2026 12:23 AM
NHL: Utah Mammoth at Colorado Avalanche

Oct 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar talks to center Martin Necas (88) in the third period against the Utah Mammoth at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

ST. LOUIS — Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar isn’t ready to plan any parades just yet.

Moments after the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Tuesday night to clinch Central Division and top seed in the Western Conference, Bednar was already focusing on the next step toward the ultimate goal of a Stanley Cup.

“We’re not all the way there yet,” Bednar said. “You know, like the goal for us started with winning the division, the conference, we still need another win to get first overall. Like, we’d be crazy not to chase that at this point, right? It’s important, if you get to where you want to go, you might as well try and get your home ice, especially after a season like this.”

It is the third time in five seasons, and first since 2023, that the Avalanche finished as the top team in the conference. The team lost in the first round of the playoffs that season, but won the organization’s third Stanley Cup after finishing first in the Western Conference in 2022.

The Avalanche (51-16-10, 112 points) actually have a better record on the road with a 27-7-5 mark compared to a 24-9-5 record at Ball Arena. But goalie Scott Wedgewood said home ice in the playoffs is a big advantage.

“Just atmosphere, altitude … you’re in your own bed the night before,” Wedgewood said. “You know, you still got to perform. It doesn’t mean you win because you’re at home, but like I said in between rounds, you’re able to knock a team out in five or six, you’re home for that many more days.”

The Avalanche are also on the cusp of clinching the President’s Trophy, awarded to the team with the best regular-season record, which would give them home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

“Then obviously the fans, you get them going with a couple of hits, playoff hockey’s intense, and it’ll pay in your favor,” Wedgewood said.

Bednar would like to see consistency from the team through the final five games, noting that the Avalanche have been up and down over the last few games.

“We’ve proven that we can do it when we want to set our minds to it, which is really important,” Bednar said. “I don’t have to see it for 60 minutes for every game the rest of the way, but we need to see it enough to secure our goal and making sure everyone’s confident in the way we play.”