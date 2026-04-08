How to watch the 2026 Masters Tournament: TV schedule, tee times, streaming & coverage guide
The 90th Masters Tournament takes place April 9-12 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Here’s how you can watch the first major of the year, including round-by-round coverage.
2026 Masters TV schedule
All times ET.
Wednesday, April 8
On The Range
- 9-11 am: BS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+:
Practice Round Coverage
- 10 am-noon: ESPN App
Par 3 Contest
- Noon-4 pm: ESPN App
- 2-4 pm: ESPN
Thursday, April 9
On The Range
- 8:30-10:30 am: CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
First Round Broadcast
- 1-3 pm: Prime Video
- 3-7:30 pm: ESPN, ESPN App
Friday, April 10
On The Range
- 8:30-10:30 am: CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
Second Round Broadcast
- 1-3 pm: Prime Video
- 3-7:30 pm: ESPN, ESPN App
Saturday, April 11
On The Range
- 10 am-noon: CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
Third Round Broadcast
- Noon-2 pm & 2-7 pm: Paramount+
- 2-7 pm: CBS
Sunday, April 12
On The Range
- 10 am-noon: CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
Final Round Broadcast
- Noon-2 pm & 2-7 pm: Paramount+
- 2-7 pm: CBS
How to live stream the Masters
Wednesday practice round coverage and the Par 3 Contest will be ESPN and the ESPN app. The first two rounds will be on Prime Video and ESPN and the ESPN app. The third and final rounds will be on Paramount+ and CBS.
All live coverage is simulcast on Masters.com and the Masters app, including the broadcast, featured groups, hole Nos. 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner, Inside Amen Corner, hole Nos. 15 and 16, and On the Range.
New this year is Inside Amen Corner – a dedicated feed on Prime Video that will offer a “stats-enhanced” viewing experience and feature an in-depth look into the strategy behind playing Amen Corner aka hole Nos. 11, 12 and 13.
2026 Masters tee times
The honorary starters tee off Thursday at 7:25 a.m. This year’s honorary starters are Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson.
Bold groups are groups to watch in the first two rounds.
Where is the Masters played?
The Masters is the only tournament played at the same course every year: Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.