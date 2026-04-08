How to watch the 2026 Masters Tournament: TV schedule, tee times, streaming & coverage guide

The 90th Masters Tournament takes place April 9-12 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Here’s how you can watch the first major of the year, including round-by-round coverage.

2026 Masters TV schedule

All times ET.

Wednesday, April 8

On The Range 9-11 am: BS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+:

Practice Round Coverage 10 am-noon: ESPN App

Par 3 Contest Noon-4 pm: ESPN App 2-4 pm: ESPN



Thursday, April 9

On The Range 8:30-10:30 am: CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

First Round Broadcast 1-3 pm: Prime Video 3-7:30 pm: ESPN, ESPN App



Friday, April 10

On The Range 8:30-10:30 am: CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Second Round Broadcast 1-3 pm: Prime Video 3-7:30 pm: ESPN, ESPN App



Saturday, April 11

On The Range 10 am-noon: CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Third Round Broadcast Noon-2 pm & 2-7 pm: Paramount+ 2-7 pm: CBS



Sunday, April 12

On The Range 10 am-noon: CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Final Round Broadcast Noon-2 pm & 2-7 pm: Paramount+ 2-7 pm: CBS



How to live stream the Masters

Wednesday practice round coverage and the Par 3 Contest will be ESPN and the ESPN app. The first two rounds will be on Prime Video and ESPN and the ESPN app. The third and final rounds will be on Paramount+ and CBS.

All live coverage is simulcast on Masters.com and the Masters app, including the broadcast, featured groups, hole Nos. 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner, Inside Amen Corner, hole Nos. 15 and 16, and On the Range.

New this year is Inside Amen Corner – a dedicated feed on Prime Video that will offer a “stats-enhanced” viewing experience and feature an in-depth look into the strategy behind playing Amen Corner aka hole Nos. 11, 12 and 13.

2026 Masters tee times

The honorary starters tee off Thursday at 7:25 a.m. This year’s honorary starters are Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson.

Bold groups are groups to watch in the first two rounds.



TIME (ET) - R1 Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 TIME (ET) - R2 7:40 AM John Keefer Haotong Li 10:51 AM 7:50 AM Naoyuki Kataoka Max Homa Carlos Ortiz 11:03 AM 8:02 AM Jose Maria Olazabal Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Aldrich Potgieter 11:15 AM 8:14 AM Angel Cabrera Sami Valimaki Jackson Herrington (a) 11:27 AM 8:26 AM Charl Schwartzel Max Greyserman Ryan Fox 11:39 AM 8:38 AM Vijay Singh Matt McCarty Rasmus Hojgaard 11:51 AM 8:50 AM Kurt Kitayama Kristoffer Reitan Casey Jarvis 12:03 PM 9:02 AM Bubba Watson Nicolas Echavarria Brandon Holtz (a) 12:15 PM 9:19 AM Cameron Smith Sam Burns Jake Knapp 12:32 PM 9:31 AM Keegan Bradley Ryan Gerard Nick Taylor 12:44 PM 9:43 AM Dustin Johnson Shane Lowry Jason Day 12:56 PM 9:55 AM Patrick Reed Tommy Fleetwood Akshay Bhatia 1:08 PM 10:07 AM Bryson DeChambeau Matt Fitzpatrick Xander Schauffele 1:20 PM 10:19 AM Hideki Matsuyama Collin Morikawa Russell Henley 1:32 PM 10:31 AM Rory McIlroy Cameron Young Mason Howell (a) 1:44 PM 10:43 AM Viktor Hovland Patrick Cantlay Alex Noren 1:56 PM 11:03 AM Sam Stevens Sungjae Im 7:40 AM 11:15 AM Andrew Novak Tom McKibbin Brian Campbell 7:50 AM 11:27 AM Mike Weir Wyndham Clark Mateo Pulcini (a) 8:02 AM 11:39 AM Zach Johnson Michael Kim Nicolai Hojgaard 8:14 AM 11:51 AM Danny Willett Davis Riley Ethan Fang (a) 8:26 AM 12:03 PM Adam Scott Daniel Berger Brian Harman 8:38 AM 12:15 PM Fred Couples Min Woo Lee Fifa Laopakdee (a) 8:50 AM 12:27 PM Sergio Garcia Aaron Rai Jacob Bridgeman 9:02 AM 12:44 PM Harry Hall Corey Conners Michael Brennan 9:19 AM 12:56 PM J.J. Spaun Maverick McNealy Tyrrell Hatton 9:31 AM 1:08 PM Jon Rahm Chris Gotterup Ludvig Åberg 9:43 AM 1:20 PM Jordan Spieth Justin Rose Brooks Koepka 9:55 AM 1:32 PM Sepp Straka Ben Griffin Justin Thomas 10:07 AM 1:44 PM Scottie Scheffler Robert MacIntyre Gary Woodland 10:19 AM 1:56 PM Harris English Marco Penge Si Woo Kim 10:31 AM

Where is the Masters played?

The Masters is the only tournament played at the same course every year: Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.