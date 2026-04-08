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How to watch the 2026 Masters Tournament: TV schedule, tee times, streaming & coverage guide

  
Published April 8, 2026 12:34 AM

The 90th Masters Tournament takes place April 9-12 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Here’s how you can watch the first major of the year, including round-by-round coverage.

2026 Masters TV schedule

All times ET.

Wednesday, April 8

  • On The Range

    • 9-11 am: BS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+:

  • Practice Round Coverage

    • 10 am-noon: ESPN App

  • Par 3 Contest

    • Noon-4 pm: ESPN App
    • 2-4 pm: ESPN

Thursday, April 9

  • On The Range

    • 8:30-10:30 am: CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

  • First Round Broadcast

    • 1-3 pm: Prime Video
    • 3-7:30 pm: ESPN, ESPN App

Friday, April 10

  • On The Range

    • 8:30-10:30 am: CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

  • Second Round Broadcast

    • 1-3 pm: Prime Video
    • 3-7:30 pm: ESPN, ESPN App

Saturday, April 11

  • On The Range

    • 10 am-noon: CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

  • Third Round Broadcast

    • Noon-2 pm & 2-7 pm: Paramount+
    • 2-7 pm: CBS

Sunday, April 12

  • On The Range

    • 10 am-noon: CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

  • Final Round Broadcast

    • Noon-2 pm & 2-7 pm: Paramount+
    • 2-7 pm: CBS

How to live stream the Masters

Wednesday practice round coverage and the Par 3 Contest will be ESPN and the ESPN app. The first two rounds will be on Prime Video and ESPN and the ESPN app. The third and final rounds will be on Paramount+ and CBS.

All live coverage is simulcast on Masters.com and the Masters app, including the broadcast, featured groups, hole Nos. 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner, Inside Amen Corner, hole Nos. 15 and 16, and On the Range.

New this year is Inside Amen Corner – a dedicated feed on Prime Video that will offer a “stats-enhanced” viewing experience and feature an in-depth look into the strategy behind playing Amen Corner aka hole Nos. 11, 12 and 13.

2026 Masters tee times

The honorary starters tee off Thursday at 7:25 a.m. This year’s honorary starters are Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson.

Bold groups are groups to watch in the first two rounds.

TIME (ET) - R1Player 1Player 2Player 3TIME (ET) - R2
7:40 AMJohn KeeferHaotong Li10:51 AM
7:50 AMNaoyuki KataokaMax HomaCarlos Ortiz11:03 AM
8:02 AMJose Maria OlazabalRasmus Neergaard-PetersenAldrich Potgieter11:15 AM
8:14 AMAngel CabreraSami ValimakiJackson Herrington (a)11:27 AM
8:26 AMCharl SchwartzelMax GreysermanRyan Fox11:39 AM
8:38 AMVijay SinghMatt McCartyRasmus Hojgaard11:51 AM
8:50 AMKurt KitayamaKristoffer ReitanCasey Jarvis12:03 PM
9:02 AMBubba WatsonNicolas EchavarriaBrandon Holtz (a)12:15 PM
9:19 AMCameron SmithSam BurnsJake Knapp12:32 PM
9:31 AMKeegan BradleyRyan GerardNick Taylor12:44 PM
9:43 AMDustin JohnsonShane LowryJason Day12:56 PM
9:55 AMPatrick ReedTommy FleetwoodAkshay Bhatia1:08 PM
10:07 AMBryson DeChambeauMatt FitzpatrickXander Schauffele1:20 PM
10:19 AMHideki MatsuyamaCollin MorikawaRussell Henley1:32 PM
10:31 AMRory McIlroyCameron YoungMason Howell (a)1:44 PM
10:43 AMViktor HovlandPatrick CantlayAlex Noren1:56 PM
11:03 AMSam StevensSungjae Im7:40 AM
11:15 AMAndrew NovakTom McKibbinBrian Campbell7:50 AM
11:27 AMMike WeirWyndham ClarkMateo Pulcini (a)8:02 AM
11:39 AMZach JohnsonMichael KimNicolai Hojgaard8:14 AM
11:51 AMDanny WillettDavis RileyEthan Fang (a)8:26 AM
12:03 PMAdam ScottDaniel BergerBrian Harman8:38 AM
12:15 PMFred CouplesMin Woo LeeFifa Laopakdee (a)8:50 AM
12:27 PMSergio GarciaAaron RaiJacob Bridgeman9:02 AM
12:44 PMHarry HallCorey ConnersMichael Brennan9:19 AM
12:56 PMJ.J. SpaunMaverick McNealyTyrrell Hatton9:31 AM
1:08 PMJon RahmChris GotterupLudvig Åberg9:43 AM
1:20 PMJordan SpiethJustin RoseBrooks Koepka9:55 AM
1:32 PMSepp StrakaBen GriffinJustin Thomas10:07 AM
1:44 PMScottie SchefflerRobert MacIntyreGary Woodland10:19 AM
1:56 PMHarris EnglishMarco PengeSi Woo Kim10:31 AM

Where is the Masters played?

The Masters is the only tournament played at the same course every year: Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.