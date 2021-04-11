Skip navigation
C Z Rocket bests Whitmore in Count Fleet
April 10, 2021 08:07 PM
Peter Miller's $40,000 claimer C Z Rocket outruns even money favorite Whitmore in the Count Fleet Sprint Handicap at Oaklawn.
