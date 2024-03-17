 Skip navigation
Andretti Taylor.png
Twelve Hours of Sebring results: Wayne Taylor, Michael Andretti score first victory for Acura partnership
SX Daytona 2024 Jett Lawrence.jpg
Jett Lawrence sweeps Indianapolis Triple Crown for overall win, Cameron McAdoo takes the 250s.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
LEVITT-IMSA-SEBRING-0324-083081.jpg
Twelve Hours of Sebring: Louis Deletraz wins first for Acura at track; Pipo Derani survives wild crash

nbc_smx_insiderpostind450_240316.jpg
Jett sweeps 450SX triple crown for overall win
nbc_nas_trucksbristollites_240316.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
nbc_golf_penskev2_240316.jpg
Schauffele moves up the leaderboard at The Players

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_smx_insiderpostind450_240316.jpg
Jett sweeps 450SX triple crown for overall win
nbc_nas_trucksbristollites_240316.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
nbc_golf_penskev2_240316.jpg
Schauffele moves up the leaderboard at The Players

McAdoo's impressive 250 win; Deegan's setback

March 16, 2024 11:15 PM
A look back at Round 10 for the 250 class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, including Cameron McAdoo's huge win and Haiden Deegan's unfortunate crash.