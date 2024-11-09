 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race
Phoenix results: Ty Majeski scores first NASCAR Truck championship with victory
LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei 2024 - Round Three
A Lim Kim makes hole-in-one, leads Nataliya Guseva at Lotte Championship
World Wide Technology Championship 2024 - Round Two
Fresh off first PGA Tour win, Nico Echavarria eyes back-to-back titles in Mexico

Top Clips

KasparasJakucionisintv.jpg
Jakucionis embracing role at Illinois
nbc_golf_pgachampions_241108.jpg
Highlights: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_lotterd3_241108.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Lotte Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race
Phoenix results: Ty Majeski scores first NASCAR Truck championship with victory
LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei 2024 - Round Three
A Lim Kim makes hole-in-one, leads Nataliya Guseva at Lotte Championship
World Wide Technology Championship 2024 - Round Two
Fresh off first PGA Tour win, Nico Echavarria eyes back-to-back titles in Mexico

Top Clips

KasparasJakucionisintv.jpg
Jakucionis embracing role at Illinois
nbc_golf_pgachampions_241108.jpg
Highlights: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_lotterd3_241108.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Lotte Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Illinois demolishes SIUE

November 8, 2024 10:35 PM
Illinois had little trouble against SIU Edwardsville, notching a dominant victory at the State Farm Center.