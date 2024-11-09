HLs: Marquette gets tough win vs. George Mason

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Phoenix results: Ty Majeski scores first NASCAR Truck championship with victory
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
A Lim Kim makes hole-in-one, leads Nataliya Guseva at Lotte Championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fresh off first PGA Tour win, Nico Echavarria eyes back-to-back titles in Mexico
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Jones’ 24 points powers Marquette
Marquette’s Smart commends team’s fight and energy
Jones talk about Marquette winning ‘ugly’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Phoenix results: Ty Majeski scores first NASCAR Truck championship with victory
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
A Lim Kim makes hole-in-one, leads Nataliya Guseva at Lotte Championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fresh off first PGA Tour win, Nico Echavarria eyes back-to-back titles in Mexico
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Jones’ 24 points powers Marquette
Marquette’s Smart commends team’s fight and energy
Jones talk about Marquette winning ‘ugly’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Got Next with Meghan and Zora
JuJu Watkins, Kiki Iriafen help USC survive; Meghan's Power Rankings and more!
Close
Watch Now
HLs: Marquette gets tough win vs. George Mason
November 9, 2024 12:41 AM
No. 18 Marquette passed a tough test against a stingy George Mason squad, earning a hard-fought win.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue