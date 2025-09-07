 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun
Leila Lacan, Sun deal Phoenix seeding hopes a blow with 87-84 win
NCAA Football: South Florida at Florida
Gramatica’s kick lifts South Florida to an 18-16 upset at No. 13 Florida and heats Napier’s seat
Tennis: US Open
Aryna Sabalenka defeats Amanda Anisimova for her 2nd consecutive US Open title and 4th at a major

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bc_td1_250906.jpg
Lonergan finds Richard for BC TD vs. MSU
nbc_cfb_mich_td1_250906v2.jpg
Marsh muscles into end zone vs. Boston College
nbc_cfb_schianoint_250906.jpg
Schiano: Kaliakmanis ‘has a chemistry’ with WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun
Leila Lacan, Sun deal Phoenix seeding hopes a blow with 87-84 win
NCAA Football: South Florida at Florida
Gramatica’s kick lifts South Florida to an 18-16 upset at No. 13 Florida and heats Napier’s seat
Tennis: US Open
Aryna Sabalenka defeats Amanda Anisimova for her 2nd consecutive US Open title and 4th at a major

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bc_td1_250906.jpg
Lonergan finds Richard for BC TD vs. MSU
nbc_cfb_mich_td1_250906v2.jpg
Marsh muscles into end zone vs. Boston College
nbc_cfb_schianoint_250906.jpg
Schiano: Kaliakmanis ‘has a chemistry’ with WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Richard fumbles at 1-yard line vs. Michigan State

September 6, 2025 08:00 PM
Boston College running back Turbo Richard looked like he was going to score before he fumbled at the 1-yar line, with Michigan State recovering in the end zone for a touchback.

Related Videos

nbc_cfb_bc_td1_250906.jpg
57
Lonergan finds Richard for BC TD vs. MSU
nbc_cfb_mich_td1_250906v2.jpg
58
Marsh muscles into end zone vs. Boston College
nbc_cfb_ruttd5_250906.jpg
41
Sheffield makes fingertip catch for Rutgers TD
nbc_cfb_strongtd_250906.jpg
01:32
Strong grabs second TD of day vs. Miami (OH)
nbc_cfb_miamiqbrushtd_250906.jpg
58
Finn goes full extension for touchdown vs. Rutgers
nbc_cfb_ruttd3_250906.jpg
43
Duff makes contested catch to extend Rutgers’ lead
nbc_cfb_ruttd2_250906.jpg
50
Mascoe takes INT 68 yards, Raymond punches in TD
nbc_cfb_miamicatchtd_250906.jpg
01:45
Perry’s 62-yarder sets up Jones’ touchdown
nbc_cfb_ruttd1_250906.jpg
39
Strong gets one foot down for Rutgers touchdown
nbc_cfb_illinoisconvo_250906.jpg
02:45
Illinois makes statement in gritty win vs. Duke
nbc_cfb_archanalysis_250906.jpg
02:40
Analyzing Arch’s performance vs. SJSU in Week 2
nbc_rtf_oregonoks_250904.jpg
05:39
NIL comments add fuel to Oklahoma State vs. Oregon
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_250904.jpg
07:00
How will Underwood handle first big game vs. OU?
nbc_rtf_lsudefense_250904.jpg
07:09
Why LSU shouldn’t be ahead of OSU after Week 1
nbc_rtf_iowaiowastate_250904.jpg
02:41
Can Iowa’s offense show improvement v. Iowa State?
RTFUnderdogsWeek2.jpg
03:33
WKU, Charlotte lead CFB Week 2 underdog picks
nbc_rtf_dukeillinois_250904.jpg
03:43
Illinois visits Duke for ‘intriguing’ matchup
nbc_rtf_belichickdisaster_250904.jpg
05:11
Belichick and UNC fall flat in ‘disaster’ vs. TCU
BeckNDReax.jpg
04:07
Miami makes ‘statement’ vs. Notre Dame in Week 1
nbc_rtf_bamadeboer_250904.jpg
04:48
Alabama’s effort under DeBoer is ‘alarming’
nbc_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_underwood_250903.jpg
02:41
Breaking down Underwood’s first game at Michigan
Gronowskibet.jpg
01:57
Gronowski rushing yards a strong Cy-Hawk bet
nbc_roto_replacement_osuoregon_250903.jpg
02:04
Bet on Oklahoma State to struggle against Oregon
nbc_roto_bestbetsweek2_250903.jpg
01:59
Underwood prop, Colorado lead Week 2 best bets
LonerganBCPreview.jpg
01:35
Impact players: Boston College vs. Michigan State
nbc_rtf_unctcupreview_250831.jpg
03:34
What to expect in Belichick’s North Carolina debut
nbc_rtf_bamafsureax_250830.jpg
02:41
Alabama stumbles in Week 1 loss to Florida State
nbc_rtf_firstimpressions_250831.jpg
05:40
Underwood, Aguilar make strong first impressions
nbc_rtf_osutexasreax_250831.jpg
09:59
Manning, Texas fall to Ohio State in great matchup
nbc_cfb_genesismichigannewmex_250830.jpg
10:56
Highlights: Michigan powers past New Mexico

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_schianoint_250906.jpg
44
Schiano: Kaliakmanis ‘has a chemistry’ with WRs
nbc_cfb_strongduffint_250906.jpg
45
Rutgers WRs Strong, Duff trusting their training
nbc_smx_jettintrv_250906.jpg
02:12
Jett after Moto 2 cancellation: ‘We’ll take it’
nbc_smx_deeganintrv_250906.jpg
01:22
Deegan had ‘no problem’ with track in Concord
nbc_smx_round2preview_250906.jpg
02:59
What SMX riders can expect in Round 2 at The Dome
nbc_smx_charlotte_250906.jpg
11:51
Highlights: SMX Playoffs Round 1, zMax Dragway
nbc_smx_loganotntrv_250906.jpg
04:05
Logano shares insight on Deegan’s move to 450
nbc_golf_walkercupd1am_250906.jpg
07:58
Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Early Round 1
nbc_cyc_stage14hl_250906.jpg
35:16
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 14
nbc_smx_clttrackmap_250906.jpg
01:33
Breaking down ‘treacherous’ SMX track map: Concord
nbc_golf_15thholewalkup_250906.jpg
03:07
Weaver nails Cypress Point’s beautiful No. 15
nbc_golf_irishd3ehl_250906.jpg
11:05
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 3
nbc_cyc_lavueltastage14finish_250906.jpg
07:24
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 14 Finish
nbc_golf_roryintv_250906.jpg
02:26
Gusts were ‘hard to judge’ for McIlroy in Round 3
nbc_cyc_vingegaardintv_250906.jpg
57
Vingegaard’s second ‘a nice bonus’ from Stage 14
nbc_nas_smithteasev3_250906.jpg
01:12
NASCAR playoffs roll through Gateway to the West
nbc_moto_jett_250906.jpg
02:14
How Jett Lawrence handles pressure of winning
hlsthumb.jpg
02:57
Highlights: Liberty tough it out vs. Storm
sales_nas_creditone_gateway_250905.jpg
03:05
Cup Series playoff pressure mounts at WWT Raceway
nbc_roto_morales_250905.jpg
01:39
Athletics pitcher Morales ‘is really impressing’
nbc_golf_stewarthagestad_250905.jpg
04:51
Hagestad: Cypress Point Club is a ‘special place’
nbc_golf_lukepoulter_250905.jpg
08:33
Poulter: First hole-in-one was ‘really special’
nbc_roto_amari_250905.jpg
01:19
How Cooper’s sudden retirement benefits Thornton
nbc_roto_williams_250905.jpg
01:10
Can fantasy managers expect Williams to stay hot?
nbc_roto_brown_250905.jpg
01:29
Eagles star WR Brown starts year with fantasy dud
nbc_roto_cmc_250905.jpg
01:37
Dvorchak ‘a little bit terrified’ about McCaffrey
nbc_roto_sproatv3_250905.jpg
01:35
Mets promote prospect Sproat, demote veteran Senga
nbc_roto_ranthony_250905.jpg
01:26
Anthony’s injury is ‘brutal blow’ for Red Sox
nbc_bte_weekone_250905.jpg
02:07
Seahawks ML at +110 among best bets for NFL Week 1
nbc_bte_ravensbills_250905.jpg
02:28
Not sure how Bills defense slows Ravens in Week 1