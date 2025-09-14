 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_nas_berryintrv_250913.jpg
What drivers said at Bristol after Cup win by Christopher Bell
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Christopher Bell wins Bristol on late restart, completes first-round sweep for Joe Gibbs Racing
Kroger Queen City Championship Presented By P&G 2025 - Round Three
Charley Hull leads by one over Jeeno Thitikul at Kroger Queen City Championship

Top Clips

nbc_nas_svgintrv_250913.jpg
SVG recaps first stint in NASCAR Cup playoffs
Oregon_v_Northwestern_raw.jpg
Highlights: Oregon handles Northwestern
nbc_nas_keselowskiintrv_250913.jpg
Keselowski’s Bristol finish emulates Cup season

Top News

nbc_nas_berryintrv_250913.jpg
What drivers said at Bristol after Cup win by Christopher Bell
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Christopher Bell wins Bristol on late restart, completes first-round sweep for Joe Gibbs Racing
Kroger Queen City Championship Presented By P&G 2025 - Round Three
Charley Hull leads by one over Jeeno Thitikul at Kroger Queen City Championship

Top Clips

nbc_nas_svgintrv_250913.jpg
SVG recaps first stint in NASCAR Cup playoffs
Oregon_v_Northwestern_raw.jpg
Highlights: Oregon handles Northwestern
nbc_nas_keselowskiintrv_250913.jpg
Keselowski’s Bristol finish emulates Cup season

Highlights: Michigan overpowers Central Michigan

September 14, 2025 12:00 AM
Bryce Underwood accounted for three total touchdowns as Michigan dominated Central Michigan 63-3 at “The Big House” in Ann Arbor.

nbc_nas_svgintrv_250913.jpg
01:05
SVG recaps first stint in NASCAR Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_keselowskiintrv_250913.jpg
51
Keselowski’s Bristol finish emulates Cup season
nbc_nas_bowmanintrv_250913.jpg
01:57
Restarts hurt Bowman’s chances to advance
nbc_nas_cindricintrv_250913.jpg
01:23
Cindric credits team for playoff advancement
nbc_nas_bellintrv_250913.jpg
01:19
Bell: ‘Any given week, it can be us’
nbc_nas_elliottcrash_250913.jpg
02:30
Elliott’s night ends early battling for position
nbc_smx_vialleintv_250913.jpg
37
Vialle’s St. Louis ride was ‘black and white’
nbc_smx_thrasherintv_250913.jpg
01:13
Thrasher back on 250 podium in St. Louis
nbc_smx_schimodaintv_250913.jpg
54
Shimoda had ‘just enough’ in St. Louis
nbc_golf_highlightsandreax_250913.jpg
09:04
Griffin, Koivun not clear of Scheffler at Procore
nbc_golf_procorerd3_250913.jpg
12:19
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_250913.jpg
01:31
Scheffler on the move at the Procore Championship
oly_atwmar_worlds_jepchirchir_250914.jpg
15:43
Jepchirchir battles Assefa in thrilling marathon
nbc_nas_berryintrv_250913.jpg
01:01
Berry’s run in Cup playoffs ‘so disappointing’
nbc_nas_berryfire_250913.jpg
02:23
Berry’s playoff hopes go up in flames in Stage 1
nbc_sbk_cotarace1v2_250913.jpg
09:43
Highlights: MotoAmerica Superbikes at COTA, Race 1
kroger_3_raw.jpg
07:20
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_brechehl_250913.jpg
11:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_plupdate_250913.jpg
10:51
PL Update: Arsenal tame Nottingham Forest
nbc_cyc_vueltastage20_250913.jpg
28:17
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 20
nbc_pl_bregoal2_250913.jpg
01:39
Carvalho nets 93rd-minute equalizer v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal2_250913.jpg
01:23
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Brentford
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250913.jpg
59
Palmer strikes Chelsea level with Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal1_250913.jpg
01:10
Schade slots home Brentford’s opener v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_whutot_250913.jpg
11:32
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Spurs Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_bowensounddeskreax_250913.jpg
05:10
Bowen details West Ham’s struggles against Spurs
nbc_pl_whutotpostgame_250913.jpg
04:12
Takeaways from Spurs’ rout of West Ham
nbc_pl_totgoal3_250913.jpg
01:43
Van de Ven nets Spurs’ third against West Ham
nbc_pl_totgoal2_250913.jpg
01:20
Bergvall’s header doubles Spurs’ lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_whuredcard1_250913.jpg
01:39
Soucek sent off for dangerous challenge v. Spurs