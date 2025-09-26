Inside Notre Dame's special gameday traditions

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
AL East race between Yankees and Blue Jays comes down to final weekend of season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Predators trying to bounce back after last season’s expensive flop
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cal Raleigh makes history, but will the catcher’s 60 homers be enough to beat Aaron Judge for MVP?
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Race for NFC West crown will be ‘very close’
USC among most must-win games of the weekend
Meyer: North Carolina offense is ‘a train wreck’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
AL East race between Yankees and Blue Jays comes down to final weekend of season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Predators trying to bounce back after last season’s expensive flop
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cal Raleigh makes history, but will the catcher’s 60 homers be enough to beat Aaron Judge for MVP?
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Race for NFC West crown will be ‘very close’
USC among most must-win games of the weekend
Meyer: North Carolina offense is ‘a train wreck’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Big Ten on Peacock:
Don't miss No. 3 Penn State host No. 6 Oregon and No. 11 Indiana take on Iowa
Close
Watch Now
Inside Notre Dame's special gameday traditions
September 26, 2025 11:07 AM
From the Trumpets at the Dome to fans lifting each other in the stands, take a look at some of Notre Dame's top gameday traditions that make South Bend such a special place.
Related Videos
03:13
SEC releases three annual opponents for all teams
05:11
Indiana has ‘serious staying power’
03:33
What’s next for Oklahoma after Mateer’s injury?
06:03
Gundy fired after 21 years at Oklahoma State
05:45
How can Washington pull off upset vs. Ohio State?
04:13
Will LSU’s offense get on track vs. Ole Miss?
09:53
Oregon game is a ‘big opportunity’ for Penn State
04:26
How will Alabama respond against Georgia?
02:58
Oregon, UCF lead Week 5 underdog picks
02:24
LSU the best ‘no’ bet for CFB Playoff futures
01:58
Trust Hoosiers as heavy road favorite against Iowa
01:54
Target over total points in USC-Illinois matchup
03:22
Why Mendoza’s draft stock continues to rise
01:52
Will Sellers rush for 30.5 yards against Kentucky?
02:05
Expect RB Singleton to rush for over 58.5 yards
01:55
Take QB Stockton to rush for more than 35.5 yards
01:43
Can QB Green, Arkansas upset Notre Dame at home?
01:50
Bet on TE Sharp to have over 26.5 receiving yards
01:35
Indiana vs. Iowa week five preview
01:17
Oregon vs. Penn State week five preview
15:07
Clemson’s mentality is not breeding consistency
02:11
Penn State fans carry big hopes into Oregon game
05:17
Highlights: Indiana dismantles Illinois
04:28
HLs: Michigan staves off Nebraska in Lincoln
01:36
Mendoza on Indiana’s ‘special’ win over Illinois
02:44
Indiana makes ‘statement’ with win over Illinois
01:05
Cignetti: Indiana ‘dominated’ vs. Illinois
03:05
Oklahoma defense, Price headline best Week 4 games
04:26
Oklahoma, Texas Tech prevail in Week 4
02:17
Michigan earns ‘big win’ against Nebraska
Latest Clips
02:12
Race for NFC West crown will be ‘very close’
02:49
USC among most must-win games of the weekend
01:52
Meyer: North Carolina offense is ‘a train wreck’
01:04
Lynx a sharp Game 3 bet to bounce back vs. Mercury
01:30
Week 4 bets: Raiders to cover, Jacobs rushing prop
02:10
Nix’s ‘step backwards’ opens door for Bengals
01:11
Rory, Fleetwood feeling ‘continuity’ at Ryder Cup
01:34
Fields’ return bodes well for Jets vs. Dolphins
01:37
Rahm, Hatton on dominant opening win at Ryder Cup
28
JT’s miss gives Europe opening point in Ryder Cup
02:46
Jordan gets to see Ryder Cup fireworks
04:00
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
02:32
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team
14:05
Recent Wilson criticism is ‘revisionist history’
04:46
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 4
03:55
Ravens’ Henry must ‘solve’ recent fumbling issues
02:45
KC faces ‘long hill to climb’ if it falls to 1-3
11:36
Goodell doesn’t see conflict of interest for Brady
04:03
Timeline of how Dart became Giants’ starting QB
13:31
Harrison Jr. ‘found his confidence’ vs. Seahawks
06:25
NFL Week 4 scenarios: Dart, Lions’ RBs, Buccaneers
11:55
NFL officiating can’t have ‘roll the dice’ quality
03:24
Murray has settled in as ‘middle-of-the-pack QB’
01:48
DeChambeau starts Ryder Cup off strong with birdie
12:12
Unpacking final minutes of Seahawks-Cardinals
08:45
Cardinals fall short despite finding late momentum
02:16
Team Europe captain Donald’s journey to Ryder Cup
06:22
U.S. Team ‘galvanized’ after Donald comments
03:46
Will the Ryder Cup end in a tie?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue