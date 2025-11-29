Skip navigation
Andrew Luck hires Tavita Pritchard as Stanford's head football coach
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Israel-Premier Tech is rebranding as NSN Cycling Team from 2026 with new base in Spain
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Keegan Bradley wins 11 skins worth $2.1 million in return of Skins Game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Highlights: Oklahoma narrowly escapes Marquette
Unpacking Lions' fourth-down woes against Packers
Bengals, Burrow 'alive' in AFC playoff picture
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Andrew Luck hires Tavita Pritchard as Stanford’s head football coach
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Israel-Premier Tech is rebranding as NSN Cycling Team from 2026 with new base in Spain
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Keegan Bradley wins 11 skins worth $2.1 million in return of Skins Game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Highlights: Oklahoma narrowly escapes Marquette
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
What will Kiffin decide for his future?
November 28, 2025 07:21 PM
Lane Kiffin’s impending decision hung over Ole Miss’ win over Mississippi State Friday and will continue to do so until he makes a final call.
03:24
What it means to be Notre Dame’s team chaplain
02:30
USC superfans display their disdain for UCLA
01:49
Allen brings power, vision other RBs can’t match
01:20
Players to watch in UCLA-USC rivalry matchup
01:56
Expect a great day for the QBs in TEX-TAMU matchup
02:00
Pick under on Daniels passing yards vs. ALA
01:56
Pitt primed to knock off’ Miami at home
02:05
OSU has ‘massive chip on their shoulder’ vs. UM
01:29
Georgia’s offense could thrive vs. Georgia Tech
01:49
Can Mendoza improve Heisman odds vs. Purdue?
05:04
A brief history of ‘The Game’ ahead of OSU-MICH
02:06
Vandy has the edge against Tennessee in Week 14
02:52
Pitt has a good chance to upset Miami
07:39
‘Everything is at stake’ for Ohio State, Michigan
04:03
Georgia as ‘dangerous as anyone in CFB right now’
03:04
Texas upsetting A&M would be ‘season-altering’ win
05:21
Will Vandy throw a wrench in CFP ranking with win?
13:47
Perry: Kiffin’s job search is tough on everyone
05:15
What to make of Florida State keeping Norvell
03:13
Singleton & Dennis-Sutton striving for greatness
02:22
Ferentz knows corn; Rhule does not
02:58
Big Ten coaches react to items from rival schools
44
Fisch shouts out Williams’ leadership for UW
06:13
Highlights: Williams pushes Washington over UCLA
58
UCLA scores on Washington’s fumbled punt return
45
Williams finds Roebuck for another Washington TD
41
Williams keeps it to extend Washington’s lead
01:22
Auerbach picks updated CFP bracket
01:13
Washington pounces on UCLA’s botched fake FG
04:04
Oregon boosts CFP résumé by beating USC
07:35
Highlights: Oklahoma narrowly escapes Marquette
17:32
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
07:11
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
17:48
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs
01:03
Garrett: Chiefs need to ‘get their act together’
05:15
Bengals deliver unforgettable postgame interview
01:23
Ossai ‘thankful’ for teammates after beating BAL
51
Highlights: Bengals beat Ravens in Burrow’s return
59
Burrow drops dime to Iosivas for Bengals touchdown
52
Hudson makes incredible one-handed touchdown catch
01:12
Battle forces Likely to fumble before goal line
51
Prescott: DAL has shown ‘resiliency’ this season
58
Mahomes reflects on ‘missed opportunities’ vs. DAL
52
Henry rumbles for 28-yard touchdown run
57
Love breaks down late-game execution vs. Lions
44
Dua Lipa brings the cool to Milan Cortina
01:57
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
02:00
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers
01:59
Highlights: Suns’ fast start leaves Kings reeling
01:57
Highlights: Heat escape Bucks at home in NBA Cup
01:59
Highlights: OKC capitalizes on T-Wolves slow start
01:54
Highlights: Celtics halt Pistons in their tracks
01:57
Highlights: Grizzlies outlast Pelicans in OT
01:54
Highlights: Raptors eliminate Pacers from Cup hunt
02:00
Highlights: Knicks keep Hornets winless in NBA Cup
08:27
Where does Paul rank among point guards all-time?
06:15
Ball has no excuses with Hornets’ improved roster
12:07
Ja’s jabs at Klay ‘rubbed a lot of people wrong’
06:31
Why Magic shouldn’t trade Banchero despite success
05:09
Sutton among promising flex options for Week 13
