Top News

TOUR Championship - Final Round
East Lake’s 14th hole will revert to a par 4 for Tour Championship
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies
Twins at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 5
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies
Giants at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert
picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 5

Top Clips

nbc_golf_huntermahan_250805.jpg
Mahan details his role in Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_bte_belitnikoffwinner_250805.jpg
Smith, Williams’ close odds for Biletnikoff Award
nbc_bte_kansasstatefutures_250805.jpg
Wait to bet Kansas State’s Big 12 odds, win total

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Riley: USC 'uniquely positioned' to contend

August 5, 2025 11:50 AM
Lincoln Riley sits down with Matt Cassel to talk about what he learned from USC's first season in the Big Ten, the Trojans' star-studded staff, Jayden Maiava's expectations and more.

Related Videos

nbc_bte_kansasstatefutures_250805.jpg
01:57
Wait to bet Kansas State’s Big 12 odds, win total
nbc_cfb_curtcignettiintv2_250804.jpg
10:31
Cignetti on why Indiana must ‘eliminate the noise’
deion_thumb.jpg
01:50
Big 12 champion race ‘wide open’ this season
FischInterview.jpg
11:25
Fisch: Keeping ‘big three’ was huge for Huskies
nbc_cfb_big10_wisfickellint_250801.jpg
08:24
Fickell: Badgers must play complementary football
nbc_cfb_big10_nebrhuleint_250801.jpg
12:07
Nebraska’s Rhule: I ‘want [Raiola] to be himself’
nbc_cfb_big10_michiganmoore_250801.jpg
10:33
Moore: ‘It’s awesome’ being 2-0 against Ohio State
nbc_cfb_big10_illbielemaint_250801.jpg
13:14
Illinois coach Bielema: ‘Expectations are earned’
nbc_roto_fsufutures_250801.jpg
02:07
Anticipate FSU to get ‘back on track’ this season
nbc_roto_acccfp_250801.jpg
01:53
How many ACC teams will qualify for the CFP?
qbuclafootball.jpg
05:08
Iamaleava reflects on transferring from Tennessee
nbc_cfb_big10_orelanningintv2_250730.jpg
10:07
Oregon’s Lanning: Big Ten is CFB’s best conference
nbc_cfb_big10_osudownsintv_250730.jpg
04:10
Downs embraces leadership role at Ohio State
nbc_cfb_big10_osudayintv_250730.jpg
06:03
Day: Buckeyes must ‘focus on right now’
nbc_roto_miamifutures_250730.jpg
02:15
Miami has value at +200 to make CFP
nbc_roto_clemsonfutures_250730.jpg
02:06
Clemson ‘a good bet’ to go over wins this season
nbc_bte_cfbaccchamp_250728.jpg
02:14
Clemson among best bets to win ACC Championship
nbc_rtf_tonypetitti_250725.jpg
09:06
Unpacking Petitti’s comments on CFP format
NicoRTF.jpg
05:54
Takeaways from Big Ten media day interviews
nbc_rtf_illinois_250725.jpg
03:38
Expectations are high for Illinois in 2025
nbc_rtf_indiana_250725.jpg
01:31
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
nbc_roto_illinoisfuturesv2_250725.jpg
01:53
Illinois ‘worth a flyer’ to make CFP in 2025
nbc_roto_michiganfutures_250725.jpg
02:06
Michigan a value bet to win Big Ten, make CFP
nbc_roto_oregonfuturesv2_250724.jpg
02:12
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025
nbc_roto_bigtenwinlessv2_250724.jpg
02:15
Will a Big Ten team go winless in-conference?
nbc_bte_bigtencfpteams_250723.jpg
02:15
How many Big Ten teams will make the CFP?
mpx_new.jpg
02:13
Target Penn State’s win total, fade title odds
nbc_bte_ohiost_250722.jpg
02:27
Wait to bet on Ohio State’s Big Ten title odds
IndianaBettingClip.jpg
01:55
Why is Indiana football expected to regress?
nbc_bte_bigten_250721.jpg
02:06
Who could win the Big Ten title with a tight race?

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_huntermahan_250805.jpg
10:57
Mahan details his role in Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_bte_belitnikoffwinner_250805.jpg
02:09
Smith, Williams’ close odds for Biletnikoff Award
nbc_bte_lynxstormwbna_250805.jpg
01:48
Back Lynx to cover spread vs. Storm
nbc_roto_opoy_250805.jpg
02:01
Fade Barkley, others at top of OPOY market
nbc_roto_steelers_250805.jpg
02:18
Steelers, Rodgers futures are ‘correctly priced’
nbc_roto_bucksfutures_250805.jpg
02:12
Eye Bucks’ win total, fade Eastern Conference odds
nbc_dps_chrissimmsintv_250805.jpg
17:42
Texans, Pats, Jets are Simms’ 2025 surprise teams
nbc_dps_hofcannidate_250805.jpg
03:01
Schwarber should be recognized as MVP candidate
nbc_dps_archmanning_250805.jpg
06:34
Texas ‘pumped’ about potential of Manning in 2025
nbc_pl_sonpljourney_250805.jpg
07:15
Son’s incredible journey to Spurs & PL legend
nbc_pft_travis_250805.jpg
09:49
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
nbc_pft_benjohnsonoffense_250805.jpg
05:13
Johnson addresses ‘sloppy’ Bears’ offense
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250805.jpg
02:02
McCarthy to play Vikings’ preseason opener
nbc_pft_micahpowerplay_250805.jpg
03:51
Parsons ‘might have to go scorched earth’ on DAL
nbc_pft_bridgewater_250805.jpg
02:56
Bridgewater reportedly expected to sign with Bucs
nbc_pft_micahparsonsodds_250805.jpg
03:58
Cowboys are favorite for Parsons’ next team
nbc_pft_seanpayton_250805.jpg
04:58
Payton confident Broncos can win Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_afcwestfinish_250805.jpg
11:14
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC West
nbc_pft_deshaunwatsonsituationv2_250805__860372.jpg
08:41
Watson would be ‘better off’ getting out of CLE
nbc_pft_joeflaccostarter_250805.jpg
03:41
CLE lists Flacco as starter on initial depth chart
nbc_pft_pickett_250805.jpg
06:45
Debating Browns’ choice to keep Pickett on roster
nbc_pft_richardrsonjones_250805.jpg
09:25
Jones vs. Richardson feels ‘equal’ as QB1 battle
nbc_pft_saquonbarkleycouncil_250805.jpg
01:27
Barkley clarifies he declined President’s Council
nbc_pft_shedeur_250805.jpg
04:02
Why Shedeur doesn’t want Deion at training camp
nbc_pft_tylerhuntleybrowns_250805.jpg
06:42
Browns add Huntley to ‘traveling road show’
nbc_wnba_sunnightrecap_250804.jpg
02:49
ICYMI: Without Clark, Fever win fifth straight
nbc_wnba_satnightrecap_250804.jpg
01:14
ICYMI: Lynx dominate Aces behind McBride
nbc_wnba_libertyanalysis_250804.jpg
14:37
Ionescu ‘on another level’ for NY, Meesseman’s fit
nbc_wnba_lynxnews_250804.jpg
14:51
Carrington has strong growth opportunity with Lynx
nbc_wnba_suntoboston_250804.jpg
14:55
Would Sun relocating to Boston be a good move?