 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minnesota Vikings v Tennessee Titans
Vikings vs Bears Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats
oly_aswsl_shiffrinfirstwin.jpg
Mikaela Shiffrin’s most memorable of her 99 World Cup wins
Florida State v Notre Dame
How to watch No. 19 Army vs. No. 6 Notre Dame: Live stream, preview for college football game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal3_241123.jpg
Pedro Porro smashes Spurs 3-0 ahead of Man City
nbc_cfb_rutgerstdstrong_241123.jpg
Strong nabs 2-yard TD to give Rutgers lead at half
nbc_soc_rodriballondor_241123.jpg
Rodri celebrates Ballon d’Or award at the Etihad

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minnesota Vikings v Tennessee Titans
Vikings vs Bears Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats
oly_aswsl_shiffrinfirstwin.jpg
Mikaela Shiffrin’s most memorable of her 99 World Cup wins
Florida State v Notre Dame
How to watch No. 19 Army vs. No. 6 Notre Dame: Live stream, preview for college football game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal3_241123.jpg
Pedro Porro smashes Spurs 3-0 ahead of Man City
nbc_cfb_rutgerstdstrong_241123.jpg
Strong nabs 2-yard TD to give Rutgers lead at half
nbc_soc_rodriballondor_241123.jpg
Rodri celebrates Ballon d’Or award at the Etihad

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Beatty scores incredible toe-tap TD for Illinois

November 23, 2024 01:22 PM
On third-and-14, Luke Altmyer avoids pressure and finds Hank Beatty in the end zone, who just manages to get his feet in and score a 16-yard touchdown for Illinois.