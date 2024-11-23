Beatty scores incredible toe-tap TD for Illinois

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Vikings vs Bears Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Mikaela Shiffrin’s most memorable of her 99 World Cup wins
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
How to watch No. 19 Army vs. No. 6 Notre Dame: Live stream, preview for college football game
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
Top Clips
Pedro Porro smashes Spurs 3-0 ahead of Man City
Strong nabs 2-yard TD to give Rutgers lead at half
Rodri celebrates Ballon d’Or award at the Etihad
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Vikings vs Bears Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Mikaela Shiffrin’s most memorable of her 99 World Cup wins
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
How to watch No. 19 Army vs. No. 6 Notre Dame: Live stream, preview for college football game
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
Top Clips
Pedro Porro smashes Spurs 3-0 ahead of Man City
Strong nabs 2-yard TD to give Rutgers lead at half
Rodri celebrates Ballon d’Or award at the Etihad
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Beatty scores incredible toe-tap TD for Illinois
November 23, 2024 01:22 PM
On third-and-14, Luke Altmyer avoids pressure and finds Hank Beatty in the end zone, who just manages to get his feet in and score a 16-yard touchdown for Illinois.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue