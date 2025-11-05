 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xavier Griffin 01.png
Linebacker Xavier Griffin Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Devin Fitzgerald.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Brophy College Preparatory Wide Receiver Devin Fitzgerald
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls
Fantasy Basketball Week 3 Injury Report: Trae Young, Zion Williamson join the list

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_251105.jpg
Will Bowers benefit from Raiders trading Meyers?
nbc_ffhh_jakobimeyers_251105.jpg
Impact of Jaguars acquiring WR Meyers from Raiders
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_251105.jpg
Bet on Mayfield, Stafford, Jackson to win NFL MVP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Can Texas, FSU end season on winning streaks?

November 5, 2025 12:25 PM
Joshua Perry and Nicole Auerbach discuss Texas and Florida State's potential to win out to end the season before diving into the head coaching landscape of college football.

nbc_rtf_dogpicks_251105.jpg
05:13
LSU, Iowa, FSU, BYU lead underdog picks
nbc_rtf_oregoniowa_251105.jpg
04:39
Oregon has ‘something to prove’ vs. Iowa
nbc_rtf_wakevirginia_251105.jpg
03:14
Virginia needs to ‘take care of business’ vs. Wake
nbc_rtf_texastechbyu_251105.jpg
03:15
BYU vs. Texas Tech headlines Week 11
nbc_rtf_freezefired_251105.jpg
06:52
Freeze’s Auburn firing felt ‘inevitable’
nbc_rtf_cfpreax_251105.jpg
15:02
Analyzing the first CFP rankings of 2025
nbc_roto_lsuvsbama_251105.jpg
02:16
Take Bama over LSU, bet on Tigers WR Anderson
nbc_roto_osuvspurdue_251105.jpg
01:54
Pick Ohio State to cover against Purdue
nbc_roto_indianavspsu_251105.jpg
01:48
Indiana rush game to dominate Penn State defense
nbc_roto_bte_week11bestbets_251105.jpg
01:58
CFB Week 11 best bets: Indiana win, PSU WR Hudson
nbc_roto_bte_navynd_251105.jpg
02:03
‘No reason’ to fade Notre Dame against Navy
MarylandFanFest.jpg
01:52
Maryland’s fan fest brings community together
nbc_cfb_navyndrivalry_251105.jpg
02:49
Inside the Notre Dame vs. Navy football rivalry
nbc_pff_notredamevsnavy_251105.jpg
01:24
Notre Dame’s rushing attack could sink Navy
nbc_pff_cfpbracket_251105.jpg
01:47
Ohio State, Indiana top seeds in PFF CFP bracket
nbc_pff_biletnikoffaward_251105.jpg
01:23
OSU’s Tate, Smith favorites for Biletnikoff Award
MichiganvsPurdueMPX.jpg
04:59
HLs: Marshall powers Michigan to win vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_psuouhl_251101.jpg
04:29
Highlights: Sayin and Ohio State stomp Penn State
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251101.jpg
01:46
SMU, Mississippi State lead top Week 10 showings
nbc_rtf_ugaamerican_251101.jpg
04:00
Georgia survives vs. Florida in wild week of CFB
nbc_rtf_accnotredame_251101.jpg
02:05
What can Notre Dame do to fix kicking issues?
nbc_cfb_uscvsnebraska_251101.jpg
14:14
Highlights: USC comes up clutch vs. Nebraska
nbc_rtf_miamiloss_251101.jpg
01:50
Miami ‘all but eliminated’ from CFP conversation
nbc_rtf_texasvandy_251101.jpg
03:41
Arch looked more ‘confident’ in Vanderbilt win
nbc_rtf_osusayin_251101.jpg
04:00
Is Sayin the Heisman favorite after Week 10?
nbc_cfb_rileyintv_251101.jpg
59
Riley: USC defense ‘gave us a chance to win’
nbc_cfb_uscfourthdownstop_251101.jpg
01:15
Johnson gets tripped up and USC hangs on
nbc_cfb_uscsecondtouchdown_251101.jpg
01:08
USC flea flicker helps set up Miller touchdown
nbc_cfb_usctouchdownandtwopoint_251101.jpg
01:31
Maiava takes it himself for TD vs. Nebraska
nbc_cfb_nebraskafourthdownstop_251101.jpg
35
Nebraska stops USC on big fourth down

nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_251105.jpg
04:02
Will Bowers benefit from Raiders trading Meyers?
nbc_ffhh_jakobimeyers_251105.jpg
07:33
Impact of Jaguars acquiring WR Meyers from Raiders
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_251105.jpg
01:08
Bet on Mayfield, Stafford, Jackson to win NFL MVP
nbc_fnia_coltsexposedv2_251105.jpg
02:51
Did the Steelers expose the Colts’ weaknesses?
nbc_nba_coreyintvpart2_251105.jpg
08:53
Kispert: Wizards have “a lot to be excited about”
nbc_fnia_steelers_chargers_251105.jpg
05:46
LAC offensive line injuries raise concerns vs. PIT
nbc_nba_coreyintvpart1_251105.jpg
12:02
Wizards’ Kispert unpacks early basketball career
nbc_nba_pick6dksegment_251105.jpg
04:58
Lakers’ Doncic is a ‘comfortable pick’ vs Spurs
nbc_nba_buyholdsellwesternconference_251105.jpg
10:00
Buy, hold or sell: Spurs, Trail Blazers, Lakers
nbc_nba_buyholdsell_251105.jpg
09:25
Buy, hold or sell: 76ers, Bulls and Magic
nbc_fnia_teams_trust_251105.jpg
07:22
Seahawks, Steelers among most trustworthy teams
nbc_golf_rorypresserreax_251105.jpg
11:11
McIlroy calls LIV’s move to 72 holes ‘peculiar’
nbc_soc_usaburkinafasou17_251105.jpg
10:01
U-17 HLs: USA 1, Burkina Faso 0 (En Español)
nbc_fnia_chiefs_251105.jpg
05:06
Harrison: Chiefs offense is too ‘one-dimensional’
nbc_pl_usagoal1_251105.jpg
01:25
Sullivan scores late for USA v. Burkina Faso
nbc_roto_spurslakers_251105.jpg
02:10
Lakers ‘can’t be stopped,’ pick over vs. Spurs
nbc_roto_twolvesknicks_251105.jpg
01:51
Lean on Timberwolves if Edwards plays vs. NYK
nbc_roto_jaguarstexans_251105.jpg
01:38
Bet on Jaguars to take down Texans
nbc_roto_saintspanthers_251105.jpg
01:59
Lean on Panthers to beat Saints, take the over
nbc_pff_steelerschargers_251105.jpg
01:39
Players to watch in Steelers vs. Chargers on SNF
nbc_dps_nfltradereax_251105.jpg
08:28
NFL trade deadline winners and losers
nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
05:41
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
09:22
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
02:56
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned
nbc_pft_power_rankings_rams_251105.jpg
08:10
PFT power rankings: Rams take over in Week 10
nbc_pft_injuryreportintegrity_251105.jpg
06:44
Why integrity of game, honesty must be paramount
nbc_pft_eagles_three_players_251105.jpg
06:17
Eagles add Phillips, Alexander, Carter, keep Brown
nbc_pft_dremont_jones_ravens_251105.jpg
02:32
Jones brings versatility to the Ravens
nbc_pft_trevor_penning_bothsides_251105.jpg
02:13
Why Penning trade ‘makes sense for both sides’
nbc_pft_jakobi_meyers_jags_251105.jpg
04:46
Where Meyers could fit with the Jaguars