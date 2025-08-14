Do Texas, Penn State deserve love from AP poll?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matthew Berry’s 100 Facts You Need To Know Before You Draft in 2025
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Cam Ward fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Michael Harris II’s grand slam caps nine-run fourth as Braves rally to beat Mets 11-6
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
Kamara will perform despite Saints QB situation
Conner ‘still the lead dog’ in Cardinals backfield
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matthew Berry’s 100 Facts You Need To Know Before You Draft in 2025
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Cam Ward fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Michael Harris II’s grand slam caps nine-run fourth as Braves rally to beat Mets 11-6
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
Kamara will perform despite Saints QB situation
Conner ‘still the lead dog’ in Cardinals backfield
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Do Texas, Penn State deserve love from AP poll?
August 14, 2025 12:56 PM
Nicole Auerbach compares her top 25 to the overall AP poll and discusses early thoughts on the highest-ranked teams with Joshua Perry.
Related Videos
01:34
Army ‘replacing a lot of production’ in 2025
01:36
Navy worth a ‘sprinkle’ to win American Conference
01:44
WSU’s travel will cause ‘growing pains’
01:56
Salter, Iamaleava lead Heisman Trophy longshots
01:40
Bet under for Syracuse, facing SEC-filled schedule
02:59
Big Ten football players show off hidden talents
01:52
Nussmeier, Klubnik among best Heisman value bets
01:28
‘Hammer’ Colorado under 5.5 wins in 2025
11:26
Schiano ‘here to win championships’ at Rutgers
15:47
Locksley: Terrapins ‘fortunate’ with new schedule
20:54
Who’s too high, too low in preseason coaches poll?
05:01
Deion reveals cancer diagnosis in ‘moving’ presser
06:38
CSC clears way for NIL collectives to pay athletes
04:57
Archie says grandson won’t declare for 2026 draft
02:28
Franklin among favorites to win Bear Bryant award
01:46
Is Utah the ‘best bet’ to win the Big 12?
10:28
How Odom plans to revive Purdue football
12:29
Braun: ‘Sky is the limit’ for Stone in our offense
01:59
ND’s Love ‘by far’ the best bet for Doak Walker
01:41
Target ASU to finish with under 8.5 wins in 2025
07:13
Foster ‘looking forward’ to Iamaleava coming home
07:21
Smith: ‘We want to be a place of development’
10:59
Ferentz excited about additions to Iowa’s QB room
13:31
Fleck: CFP ‘has to be expectation’ for Minnesota
10:23
Riley: USC ‘uniquely positioned’ to contend
01:57
Wait to bet Kansas State’s Big 12 odds, win total
10:31
Cignetti on why Indiana must ‘eliminate the noise’
01:50
Big 12 champion race ‘wide open’ this season
11:25
Fisch: Keeping ‘big three’ was huge for Huskies
08:24
Fickell: Badgers must play complementary football
Latest Clips
32
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
04:56
Kamara will perform despite Saints QB situation
04:17
Conner ‘still the lead dog’ in Cardinals backfield
01:07
Nabers leads best bets for most receiving yards
07:32
Williams ‘hasn’t been consistent enough’ in camp
01:34
Aces, Mercury both ‘trying to remain relevant’
01:30
Is Nakase the pick in WNBA COTY market?
13:13
Report: Chiefs WR Rice to have hearing on Sept. 30
02:05
Nuggets should be second favorite for NBA title
02:14
49ers ‘warrant favoritism’ at +150 to win NFC West
02:00
Forest, Spurs lead best plus money top-five bets
10:20
Why Jackson Jr. changed jersey number to honor dad
06:35
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
07:46
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’
07:03
Analyzing RB Cook’s new four-year deal with Bills
05:05
Should NFL suspend guys for joint practice fights?
07:03
Cousins will not play in preseason, Morris says
12:39
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC West
04:34
Are Dallas Cowboys worth more than $12.8 billion?
11:02
Sanders unlikely to play Saturday against Eagles
02:06
Is Colts logo pretzel hilarious or revolting?
12:58
Will Parsons eventually get new deal from Cowboys?
04:57
Swift, Kelce relationship ‘is great for the NFL’
11:25
Cowboys’ Jones reveals he survived Stage 4 cancer
04:16
Will Florio attend Texas-Ohio State on Aug. 30?
03:04
Highlights: Aces’ win streak continues vs. Liberty
11:56
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
07:20
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
05:56
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win
13:18
Is playing Ryder Cup Bradley’s best option?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue