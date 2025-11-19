What do CFP rankings reveal about committee?

Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB returns to NBC and Peacock with three-year media rights partnership beginning in 2026
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
How to watch No. 23 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 BYU: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Ahead of CME final, new LPGA commish shares roadmap to tour’s long-term success
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Bet over on Cowboys’ win total, under on Titans’
Marks taking over starting RB spot for Texans
How will Judkins fare in Sanders’ first start?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB returns to NBC and Peacock with three-year media rights partnership beginning in 2026
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
How to watch No. 23 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 BYU: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday's game
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Ahead of CME final, new LPGA commish shares roadmap to tour's long-term success
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Bet over on Cowboys' win total, under on Titans'
Marks taking over starting RB spot for Texans
How will Judkins fare in Sanders' first start?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
What do CFP rankings reveal about committee?
November 19, 2025 12:20 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry break down the latest College Football playoff rankings, including the placements of Notre Dame and Miami, Tulane's first appearance in the bracket and more.
Related Videos
03:02
Pitt vs. GA Tech could be ‘best game of the day’
05:36
Kentucky, USC, Rutgers lead underdog picks
02:30
Will BYU be able power past Cincinnati?
04:03
CFP stakes loom large over USC vs. Oregon
05:48
Evaluating CFP ‘chaos scenarios’
02:04
Pop-Tarts Bowl ups the ante with six mascots
06:48
Franklin is a ‘grand slam’ hire for Virginia Tech
02:13
Pittsburgh, Charlotte top Week 13’s best bets
02:04
Can Syracuse cover against Notre Dame?
01:54
Expect an ‘exciting game’ between Oregon and USC
02:01
Missouri QB injury will play a factor vs. Oklahoma
01:48
Rutgers will struggle vs. Ohio State’s defense
01:15
Washington-UCLA highlights NBC’s CFB triple-header
01:09
Key matchups to watch in Penn State vs. Nebraska
01:45
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse players to watch
05:00
Highlights: USC outlasts Iowa
08:59
Highlights: Ohio State steamrolls UCLA
02:47
Does Notre Dame have what it takes to win it all?
01:00
Day reflects on Ohio state’s win over UCLA
02:15
Analyzing Rodriguez’s Heisman chances
02:13
Navy defeats USF, adds another wrinkle to CFP race
02:14
USC rallies in gritty home win against Iowa
03:53
ACC continues to be the conference of chaos
02:20
Notre Dame handles business vs. Pittsburgh
03:05
A&M comes back to beat SC in wild showdown
02:41
Oklahoma defense steps up vs. Alabama
01:44
Styles takes kickoff return 100 yards to the house
53
Gilmer gets UCLA on the board vs. Ohio State
47
West extends Ohio State’s lead against UCLA
01:26
Who are the legit national championship teams?
Latest Clips
01:43
Bet over on Cowboys’ win total, under on Titans’
07:09
Marks taking over starting RB spot for Texans
03:53
How will Judkins fare in Sanders’ first start?
04:07
Syracuse’s freshman Anthony ‘will be a pro’
02:09
Falcons will use run-heavy scheme with Cousins in
10:31
Chase’s suspension makes Higgins a fantasy WR1
03:48
Lawrence well outside fantasy ‘QB1 territory’
06:24
Trust Kamara, Barkley to get heavy volume
10:20
Reviewing the Celtics and Wizards’ rebuilds
09:56
Assessing trade options for Williamson, Young
04:05
Vrabel, Johnson making big impressions in Year 1
06:55
Bucs ‘in sticky territory’ ahead of Rams showdown
05:38
Williams, Maye are most impressive second-year QBs
05:01
NBA Pick 6: Anthony-Towns points, Mitchell assists
09:54
Trade or stay: Mavericks’ Davis and Grizz’s Morant
02:58
Pelicans fan base deserves more after Green firing
07:54
Eagles, Rams ‘are legit’ contenders in the NFC
04:08
Stakes are high for entire field at RSM Classic
05:43
Cunningham announces shoe deal with Nike
08:02
Broncos, Patriots headline race for AFC’s top seed
05:57
Dungy: Chiefs continuously make same mistakes
03:17
Can Allen continue to put the Bills on his back?
01:50
Croucher: Rockets-Cavs is a total ‘coin flip’
02:08
Cousins starting for ATL cause for concern vs. NO
01:38
Lean Knicks to cover vs. Mavericks
01:53
Can Jets keep things close vs. Ravens?
05:08
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
06:37
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
01:41
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash
07:40
Florio: Steelers really ‘mishandled’ Pickens
