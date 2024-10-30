Top impact players: Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch Wisconsin vs Iowa college football: TV, Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
USA Track and Field adds Paralympic program
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Weekly: Evan Mobley starting season off strong
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Top Clips
Wisconsin and Iowa compete for Heartland Trophy
Iowa retools offense ahead of battle vs. Wisconsin
Michigan State ‘not a layup’ for unbeaten Indiana
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch Wisconsin vs Iowa college football: TV, Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
USA Track and Field adds Paralympic program
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Weekly: Evan Mobley starting season off strong
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Top Clips
Wisconsin and Iowa compete for Heartland Trophy
Iowa retools offense ahead of battle vs. Wisconsin
Michigan State ‘not a layup’ for unbeaten Indiana
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
CFB
Date
All Scores
Odds by
Watch Now
Top impact players: Wisconsin vs. Iowa
October 30, 2024 08:19 AM
Pro Football Focus breaks down key players for the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers Week 10 matchup, including RB Kaleb Johnson and LB John Pius.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue