 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
How to watch Wisconsin vs Iowa college football: TV, Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview
Para Athletics - Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games: Day 9
USA Track and Field adds Paralympic program
Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Weekly: Evan Mobley starting season off strong

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xbigconnections_241030.jpg
Wisconsin and Iowa compete for Heartland Trophy
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_wisciowapreview_241030.jpg
Iowa retools offense ahead of battle vs. Wisconsin
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_indmsupreview_241030.jpg
Michigan State ‘not a layup’ for unbeaten Indiana

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
How to watch Wisconsin vs Iowa college football: TV, Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview
Para Athletics - Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games: Day 9
USA Track and Field adds Paralympic program
Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Weekly: Evan Mobley starting season off strong

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xbigconnections_241030.jpg
Wisconsin and Iowa compete for Heartland Trophy
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_wisciowapreview_241030.jpg
Iowa retools offense ahead of battle vs. Wisconsin
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_indmsupreview_241030.jpg
Michigan State ‘not a layup’ for unbeaten Indiana

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Top impact players: Wisconsin vs. Iowa

October 30, 2024 08:19 AM
Pro Football Focus breaks down key players for the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers Week 10 matchup, including RB Kaleb Johnson and LB John Pius.