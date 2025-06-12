Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 5

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Alex Bowman set to race in Mexico but will have Anthony Alfredo on standby
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Hellebuyck, Draisaitl, Kucherov finalists for Hart Trophy as NHL MVP
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Wimbledon announces record $73 million prize fund and $4 million for singles champions
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Best moments from NASCAR international races
Schauffele braves the dinosaurs in Jurassic World
Reed makes ALBATROSS at Oakmont from 286 yards
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Alex Bowman set to race in Mexico but will have Anthony Alfredo on standby
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Hellebuyck, Draisaitl, Kucherov finalists for Hart Trophy as NHL MVP
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Wimbledon announces record $73 million prize fund and $4 million for singles champions
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Best moments from NASCAR international races
Schauffele braves the dinosaurs in Jurassic World
Reed makes ALBATROSS at Oakmont from 286 yards
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 5
June 12, 2025 03:09 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 5 of the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, a 183km journey from Saint-Priest to Mâcon.
Latest Clips
04:32
Best moments from NASCAR international races
30
Schauffele braves the dinosaurs in Jurassic World
31
Reed makes ALBATROSS at Oakmont from 286 yards
07:56
Will NIL lead to players becoming ‘commodities’?
01:18
Bednar one of most dominant relievers in baseball
01:22
What Ragans to IL means for Royals, fantasy
01:22
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
15:53
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, early Round 1
05:44
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
15:46
Els: ‘U.S. Open is the toughest challenge’ in golf
02:34
Spaun takes a closer look at bogey-free Round 1
03:21
Unpacking McDaniel’s comments on Dolphins’ culture
02:41
Young’s stable footwork helps him into U.S. Open
02:03
JT reflects on advancement of golf footwear
02:00
Bennett in a ‘strong position’ to win Conn Smythe
05:11
Is Stanley Cup Final Game 4 must-win for Panthers?
01:33
Panthers on ‘rightful’ betting side for Game 4
02:16
Target the under in Pacers vs. Thunder Game 4
03:57
McIlroy gets in trouble at 4, survives with bogey
01:59
Coastal Carolina ‘on par’ with Arkansas, LSU
01:14
DeChambeau has zero-putt bogey on No. 12
01:21
Anthony a worthy longshot bet for AL ROTY
01:46
Man City a solid bet for FIFA Club World Cup Final
30:11
Belters from the 2024-25 Premier League season
12:50
Breen: Knicks have ‘no need’ to rush coach search
01:01
Lowry rescues par despite struggles with rough
02:04
Knicks have ‘no plan’ to replace Thibodeau
06:53
OKC can still ‘tire out’ IND despite 2-1 deficit
04:27
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
14:01
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue