 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Alex Bowman set to race in Mexico but will have Anthony Alfredo on standby
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning
Hellebuyck, Draisaitl, Kucherov finalists for Hart Trophy as NHL MVP
Tennis: Wimbledon
Wimbledon announces record $73 million prize fund and $4 million for singles champions

Top Clips

nbc_nas_internationalcompv2_250612.jpg
Best moments from NASCAR international races
nbc_golf_jurassic_250612.jpg
Schauffele braves the dinosaurs in Jurassic World
nbc_golf_reedalbatross_250612.jpg
Reed makes ALBATROSS at Oakmont from 286 yards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Alex Bowman set to race in Mexico but will have Anthony Alfredo on standby
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning
Hellebuyck, Draisaitl, Kucherov finalists for Hart Trophy as NHL MVP
Tennis: Wimbledon
Wimbledon announces record $73 million prize fund and $4 million for singles champions

Top Clips

nbc_nas_internationalcompv2_250612.jpg
Best moments from NASCAR international races
nbc_golf_jurassic_250612.jpg
Schauffele braves the dinosaurs in Jurassic World
nbc_golf_reedalbatross_250612.jpg
Reed makes ALBATROSS at Oakmont from 286 yards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 5

June 12, 2025 03:09 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 5 of the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, a 183km journey from Saint-Priest to Mâcon.

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_internationalcompv2_250612.jpg
04:32
Best moments from NASCAR international races
nbc_golf_jurassic_250612.jpg
30
Schauffele braves the dinosaurs in Jurassic World
nbc_golf_reedalbatross_250612.jpg
31
Reed makes ALBATROSS at Oakmont from 286 yards
nbc_dlb_newgenerationofsports_240612.jpg
07:56
Will NIL lead to players becoming ‘commodities’?
nbc_roto_bednar_250612.jpg
01:18
Bednar one of most dominant relievers in baseball
nbc_roto_coleragans_250612.jpg
01:22
What Ragans to IL means for Royals, fantasy
nbc_roto_jacksonjobe_250612.jpg
01:22
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
spaun_site.jpg
15:53
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, early Round 1
SimmsTrivia.jpg
05:44
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_dps_ernieelsinterview_250612.jpg
15:46
Els: ‘U.S. Open is the toughest challenge’ in golf
nbc_golf_spaunint_250612.jpg
02:34
Spaun takes a closer look at bogey-free Round 1
nbc_dlb_tuamcdanieldiscussion_250612.jpg
03:21
Unpacking McDaniel’s comments on Dolphins’ culture
nbc_golf_camyoungfootjoy_250612.jpg
02:41
Young’s stable footwork helps him into U.S. Open
nbc_golf_jtfootjoy_250612.jpg
02:03
JT reflects on advancement of golf footwear
sambennettfloridapanthersgame4.jpg
02:00
Bennett in a ‘strong position’ to win Conn Smythe
nbc_dlb_panthersoilerssieriestalk_250612.jpg
05:11
Is Stanley Cup Final Game 4 must-win for Panthers?
nbc_roto_oilerspanthers_250612.jpg
01:33
Panthers on ‘rightful’ betting side for Game 4
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250612.jpg
02:16
Target the under in Pacers vs. Thunder Game 4
nbc_golf_rorytrouble4th_250612.jpg
03:57
McIlroy gets in trouble at 4, survives with bogey
nbc_roto_cbasews_250612.jpg
01:59
Coastal Carolina ‘on par’ with Arkansas, LSU
nbc_golf_brysonbogey_250612.jpg
01:14
DeChambeau has zero-putt bogey on No. 12
nbc_roto_alrookies_250612.jpg
01:21
Anthony a worthy longshot bet for AL ROTY
nbc_roto_fifaclubwc_250612.jpg
01:46
Man City a solid bet for FIFA Club World Cup Final
nbc_pl_30minsofgoodgoals_250612.jpg
30:11
Belters from the 2024-25 Premier League season
nbc_dps_mikebreen_250612.jpg
12:50
Breen: Knicks have ‘no need’ to rush coach search
nbc_golf_lowrypar_250612.jpg
01:01
Lowry rescues par despite struggles with rough
nbc_dps_knickscoachrequest_250612.jpg
02:04
Knicks have ‘no plan’ to replace Thibodeau
nbc_dps_pacersthundergame3v2_250612.jpg
06:53
OKC can still ‘tire out’ IND despite 2-1 deficit
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250612.jpg
04:27
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250612.jpg
14:01
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines