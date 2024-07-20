 Skip navigation
Top News

GOLF: JUL 20 LPGA Dana Open
Chanettee Wannasaen grabs three-shot lead at LPGA’s Dana Open
The Open 2024 - Day Three - Royal Troon
The Open: How did we get here? What’s in store for Sunday at Royal Troon?
2024 INDYCAR Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto
IndyCar starting lineup at Toronto: Colton Herta wins pole to maintain perfect weekend

United Nations Stakes ends in thrilling finish
Round 3 of The Open ‘was a reversal of misfortune’
Brown ‘felt comfortable’ in Round 3 of The Open

Pogacar makes statement with fifth stage win

July 20, 2024 04:50 PM
Tejay van Garderen and Brent Bookwalter break down Stage 20 of the Tour de France, including the thrilling final sprint between Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, Richard Carapaz's aggressive racing and more.
18:35
PFT PM Mailbag: Can Cousins be benched in 2024?
10:00
Florio: Sunday Ticket case may force NFL to change
4:11
Will Belichick make a return to NFL coaching?
8:02
Report: Jaguars sue former employee who stole $22M
14:11
Florio explains reporting on Williams contract
11:54
What’s next for Aiyuk and the 49ers?
7:11
Roles for Johnson, Legette affecting fantasy value
5:01
Olave’s top-5 fantasy potential in doubt
4:48
Is Robinson deserving of RB2 fantasy ranking?
4:52
Betting market is too high on Cousins, Falcons
