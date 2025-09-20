Harper shows off whistle after GTD pro pole win

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Seth Hammaker sand.jpg
2025 Las Vegas SuperMotocross finale 250 Qualification: Seth Hammaker tops Levi Kitchen in Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 20 Maryland at Wisconsin
Malik Washington has successful Big Ten debut as Maryland throttles Wisconsin 27-10
Iowa v Rutgers
Gronowski runs for 3 TDs in Iowa’s 38-28 win over Rutgers in Big Ten opening game

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndtd3_250920.jpg
Price surges up sideline for touchdown vs. Purdue
nbc_pl_fulbre_pinnockgoal_250920.jpg
Pinnock’s own goal gives Fulham 3-1 lead
nbc_cfb_ndtd2_250920.jpg
Love punches in Notre Dame’s second TD vs. Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Seth Hammaker sand.jpg
2025 Las Vegas SuperMotocross finale 250 Qualification: Seth Hammaker tops Levi Kitchen in Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 20 Maryland at Wisconsin
Malik Washington has successful Big Ten debut as Maryland throttles Wisconsin 27-10
Iowa v Rutgers
Gronowski runs for 3 TDs in Iowa’s 38-28 win over Rutgers in Big Ten opening game

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndtd3_250920.jpg
Price surges up sideline for touchdown vs. Purdue
nbc_pl_fulbre_pinnockgoal_250920.jpg
Pinnock’s own goal gives Fulham 3-1 lead
nbc_cfb_ndtd2_250920.jpg
Love punches in Notre Dame’s second TD vs. Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Harper shows off whistle after GTD pro pole win

September 20, 2025 04:16 PM
Dan Harper reacts to getting the GTD pro pole for Battle of the Bricks in Indianapolis, including showing off his whistle tune while racing.

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_ndtd3_250920.jpg
48
Price surges up sideline for touchdown vs. Purdue
nbc_pl_fulbre_pinnockgoal_250920.jpg
01:28
Pinnock’s own goal gives Fulham 3-1 lead
nbc_cfb_ndtd2_250920.jpg
35
Love punches in Notre Dame’s second TD vs. Purdue
nbc_imsa_stevensonpole_250920.jpg
01:02
Stevenson wins first career pole in Indianapolis
nbc_cfb_purtd1_250920.jpg
42
Purdue pulls off crafty trick play for TD vs. ND
nbc_cfb_ndtd1_250920.jpg
01:16
Carr drops dime to Fields for 66-yard ND TD
nbc_pl_fulbre_wilsongoal_250920.jpg
01:19
Wilson slots home crisp pass to give Fulham lead
nbc_pl_fulbre_iwobigoal_250920.jpg
01:18
Iwobi drills Fulham level against Brentford
nbc_cfb_locksley_250920.jpg
57
Locksley: Environment never too big for Washington
nbc_cfb_wiscotd1_250920.jpg
01:23
Simmons finds Mason for Wisconsin touchdown
nbc_nas_trucksnhracehl_250920.jpg
08:40
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, NHMS
nbc_pl_fulbre_damsgaardgoal_250920.jpg
01:05
Damsgaard slots home Brentford’s opener v. Fulham
pl_fan_fest_copy.jpg
01:00
Recapping Day 1 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
nbc_cfb_marylandtd3_250920.jpg
01:01
Washington and Knotts connect for 62-yard TD
nbc_pl_2playersintv_250920.jpg
02:07
Brentford ‘need to step up’ after Frank’s exit
nbc_pl_muche_250920.jpg
10:39
Extended HLs: Man United v. Chelsea Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_muchepostgame_250920.jpg
03:56
Man United ‘fight and scrap’ past Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250920.jpg
46
Chalobah’s header gives Chelsea life v. Man United
nbc_pl_mured1_250920.jpg
01:37
Casemiro sent off for second yellow v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_mugoal2_250920.jpg
01:12
Casemiro heads Man United 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_cfb_blockedkicks_250920.jpg
01:26
Maryland blocks field goal, punt in first quarter
nbc_cfb_marylandtd2_250920.jpg
57
Washington hits Knotts to expand Maryland’s lead
nbc_pl_mugoal1_250920.jpg
03:17
Fernandes nets Man United’s opener against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chered1_250920.jpg
01:51
Sanchez sent off for taking down Mbeumo
nbc_cfb_marylandtd1_250920.jpg
51
Washington takes it himself for TD vs. Wisconsin
nbc_pl_burnfohl_250920.jpg
09:30
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Nottingham Forest MWK 5
nbc_pl_okointv_250920.jpg
01:34
Okoye describes ‘amazing’ atmosphere at Fan Fest
nbc_pl_whucp_250920.jpg
12:19
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Crystal Palace MWK 5
nbc_pl_wollee_250920.jpg
13:03
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Leeds United Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_potterpostgame_250920.jpg
02:53
Pressure mounts on Potter after loss to Palace