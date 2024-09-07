Taylor powers through for first TD of season

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, news, injuries, and stats for Week 1
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Matt Wallace still leads as ‘brutal’ day in Switzerland leaves players unhappy
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Michael McDowell wins pole as Ford dominates NASCAR Cup qualifying at Atlanta
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Brosmer connects with Driver for first career TD
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Atlanta
Hamlin: ‘A few red flags’ after Atlanta qualifying
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
Paralympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, news, injuries, and stats for Week 1
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Matt Wallace still leads as ‘brutal’ day in Switzerland leaves players unhappy
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Michael McDowell wins pole as Ford dominates NASCAR Cup qualifying at Atlanta
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Brosmer connects with Driver for first career TD
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Atlanta
Hamlin: ‘A few red flags’ after Atlanta qualifying
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
Paralympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Taylor powers through for first TD of season
September 7, 2024 01:16 PM
At 11:05 in the second quarter, star RB Darius Taylor scored a touchdown to give Minnesota a 10-0 lead over Rhode Island at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Close Ad