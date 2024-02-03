Skip navigation
Denigan qualifies for Paris in open water swimming
February 3, 2024 09:19 AM
Thanks to her fifth-place finish in the world swimming championships open-water 10km race, American Mariah Denigan will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
