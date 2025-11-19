Luna slots U.S. into 4-0 advantage over Uruguay

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: NOV 16 Panthers at Falcons
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 12: Michael Penix to IR; Jaylen Warren, Dalton Kincaid updates
Barcia New Jersey Supercross
Justin Barcia, Dylan Ferrandis confirmed as Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati riders
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers
Giannis Antetokounmpo Groin Strain: Bucks’ outlook and fantasy impact

Top Clips

nbc_nba_memvssas_curryrecord_251118.jpg
Curry leaps Carter on NBA all-time scoring list
nbc_soccer_usmnturuguayhls_251118.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Uruguay (En Español)
nbc_soccer_usagoalfivev2_251118.jpg
Tessmann gets first International goal vs. Uruguay

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: NOV 16 Panthers at Falcons
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 12: Michael Penix to IR; Jaylen Warren, Dalton Kincaid updates
Barcia New Jersey Supercross
Justin Barcia, Dylan Ferrandis confirmed as Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati riders
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers
Giannis Antetokounmpo Groin Strain: Bucks’ outlook and fantasy impact

Top Clips

nbc_nba_memvssas_curryrecord_251118.jpg
Curry leaps Carter on NBA all-time scoring list
nbc_soccer_usmnturuguayhls_251118.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Uruguay (En Español)
nbc_soccer_usagoalfivev2_251118.jpg
Tessmann gets first International goal vs. Uruguay

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Luna slots U.S. into 4-0 advantage over Uruguay

November 18, 2025 07:53 PM
Diego Luna coolly sidefoots Timmy Tillman's pass into the bottom corner to seize a commanding 4-0 United States lead against Uruguay.

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_memvssas_curryrecord_251118.jpg
01:18
Curry leaps Carter on NBA all-time scoring list
nbc_soccer_usmnturuguayhls_251118.jpg
11:22
Highlights: USMNT vs. Uruguay (En Español)
nbc_soccer_usagoalfivev2_251118.jpg
01:26
Tessmann gets first International goal vs. Uruguay
nbc_soccer_uruguaygoalone_251118.jpg
01:01
De Arrascaeta’s stunner gets Uruguay on the board
nbc_nba_memvssas_sandboxsegv2_251118.jpg
02:19
Breaking down how Suns help isolate Booker
nbc_nba_memvssas_lebronsreturn_251118.jpg
05:38
What LeBron’s return will mean for Lakers
nbc_soccer_usagoalthree_251118.jpg
01:27
Freeman nets his second, USMNT’s third v. Uruguay
nbc_soccer_usagoaltwo_251118.jpg
01:22
Freeman heads in USMNT’s second goal vs. Uruguay
nbc_soccer_usagoalone_251118.jpg
02:12
Berhalter’s strike puts USMNT up 1-0 over Uruguay
nbc_rbs_jamorant_251118.jpg
01:48
Morant injury adds to Grizzlies’ early-season woes
nbc_rbs_giannis_251118.jpg
01:51
Giannis loss may affect fantasy value of teammates
nbc_roto_michaelpexinjr_251118.jpg
01:26
Falcons dealing with ‘huge injury fiasco’
nbc_roto_jamarrchase_251118.jpg
01:25
Chase’s absence leaves ‘huge gap’ for Bengals
nbc_roto_tyrodtaylor_251118.jpg
01:32
Taylor to provide ‘more pass volume’ for Jets
nbc_roto_georgepickens_251118.jpg
01:37
Pickens, Lamb feasting in Cowboys’ offense
nbc_golf_jeenoint_251118.jpg
04:26
Thitikul: You need your A-game at Tiburon
for_mpx_video.jpg
08:07
LPGA announces ‘major’ changes to 2026 TV coverage
nbc_rbs_paulgeorge_251118.jpg
01:21
George makes season debut for 76ers
nbc_csu_ramsseahawks_251118.jpg
15:49
Breaking down Darnold’s four INTs against Rams
oly_fr_gubeijinglookback_final.jpg
07:54
Gu relives history-making runs at Beijing 2022
Lionsthumb.jpg
04:56
Lions still favored to win NFC North sitting third
oly_frmba_stevensonbeilookback.jpg
05:45
Freeskier Stevenson was born to be a thrill-seeker
oly_frmss_hallbeijinglookback.jpg
04:05
Hall’s Olympic dreams realized at Beijing 2022
oly_ssw_jacksonbowelookback.jpg
09:12
Jackson and Bowe always will share a special bond
nbc_csu_eaglesdefense_251118.jpg
14:30
How Eagles’ front four, secondary dominated Lions
nbc_roto_sunsatblazers_251118.jpg
02:17
Lean on Suns to beat Trail Blazers, take the over
nbc_roto_viksatpackers_251118.jpg
01:58
Take Packers over Vikings with struggling McCarthy
nbc_roto_brownsatraiders_251118.jpg
02:21
‘Stay away’ from betting Browns-Raiders in Week 12
nbc_ffhh_cowboysrecapv2_251118.jpg
07:12
Is it time to panic about Jeanty?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251118.jpg
01:18
Browns, Cowboys good underdog bets in Week 12