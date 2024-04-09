 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Preview Day Two
Longshot Tiger Woods hopes ‘everything comes together’ at the Masters
The Masters - Preview Day Two
Late arrival, early press exit for Rory McIlroy on Tuesday at Augusta
The Masters - Preview Day Two
Tiger Woods explains why he hasn’t stuck to his ‘once-a-month’ plan

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ludvigaberg_240409.jpg
Åberg embracing high expectations at first Masters
nbc_roto_rfsmayestock_240409.jpg
Maye ‘just as big a prize’ in draft as Williams?
nbc_roto_rfsodunze_240409.jpg
Odunze ‘checks every box’ as a wide receiver

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Preview Day Two
Longshot Tiger Woods hopes ‘everything comes together’ at the Masters
The Masters - Preview Day Two
Late arrival, early press exit for Rory McIlroy on Tuesday at Augusta
The Masters - Preview Day Two
Tiger Woods explains why he hasn’t stuck to his ‘once-a-month’ plan

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ludvigaberg_240409.jpg
Åberg embracing high expectations at first Masters
nbc_roto_rfsmayestock_240409.jpg
Maye ‘just as big a prize’ in draft as Williams?
nbc_roto_rfsodunze_240409.jpg
Odunze ‘checks every box’ as a wide receiver

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ever Wonder: Who has most points in DI basketball?

April 9, 2024 12:56 PM
For over 50 years, the NCAA DI basketball scoring record remained untouched until Iowa star Caitlin Clark burst onto the scene and tallied a career 3,951 points.