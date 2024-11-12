Can Bears salvage season after Waldron firing?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Wander Franco charged with illegally carrying a gun in the altercation that led to his arrest
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch Caitlin Clark at the LPGA’s Annika event pro-am
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
MLB Awards 2024 predictions: Expert picks, odds, preview including MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
Trends in Rams offense favor Nacua over Kupp
Dolphins too inconsistent to finish above .500
Why Odegaard’s return is vital to Arsenal
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Wander Franco charged with illegally carrying a gun in the altercation that led to his arrest
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch Caitlin Clark at the LPGA’s Annika event pro-am
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
MLB Awards 2024 predictions: Expert picks, odds, preview including MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
Trends in Rams offense favor Nacua over Kupp
Dolphins too inconsistent to finish above .500
Why Odegaard’s return is vital to Arsenal
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Can Bears salvage season after Waldron firing?
November 12, 2024 02:46 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter analyze the Bears firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, debating where the blame lies for Chicago's struggles on offense this year.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue