Lions' Montgomery, Gibbs could erupt vs. Cowboys

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Falcons vs. Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
Petitti-Sankey.png
At Nashville summit, the Big Ten and SEC remind us that they already are the super leagues
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ythicwo610jaxa7gf6fh
Fact or Fiction: Ohio State has 2025 team recruiting title wrapped up
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsmnf_241010.jpg
Jets fantasy stock update: RBs rise, Wilson falls
nbc_roto_rfswashbal_241010.jpg
Daniels, Jackson could produce fantasy fireworks
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_241010.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Open de France, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Falcons vs. Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
Petitti-Sankey.png
At Nashville summit, the Big Ten and SEC remind us that they already are the super leagues
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ythicwo610jaxa7gf6fh
Fact or Fiction: Ohio State has 2025 team recruiting title wrapped up
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsmnf_241010.jpg
Jets fantasy stock update: RBs rise, Wilson falls
nbc_roto_rfswashbal_241010.jpg
Daniels, Jackson could produce fantasy fireworks
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_241010.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Open de France, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lions' Montgomery, Gibbs could erupt vs. Cowboys

October 10, 2024 05:40 PM
RFS analyzes how Jalen Tolbert's emergence "stabilizes" the Cowboys' offense, post-bye week hopes for Sam LaPorta, and why the Lions' running backs are primed to produce.