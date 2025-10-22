 Skip navigation
Aaryn Washington.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mater Dei High School Defensive Back Aaryn Washington
Danny Lang.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mater Dei High School Defensive Back Danny Lang
Tomuhini Topui.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mater Dei High School Defensive Lineman Tomuhini Topui

sales_cfb_filmbreakdown_tate_251022.jpg
OSU’s Tate is a ‘first-round caliber prospect’
nbc_roto_okamoto_251022.jpg
Japanese star Okamoto to pursue career in MLB
nbc_cfb_michmichstrivalry_251022.jpg
Michigan-Michigan State rivalry historical review

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ideal fantasy fits for Meyers: ATL, PIT, BUF

October 22, 2025 02:05 PM
Kyle Dvorchak unpacks why the Falcons, Steelers, and Bills loom as intriguing landing spots for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers if the Las Vegas Raiders ultimately trade him.

nbc_roto_wentz_251022.jpg
01:03
Wentz starting in Week 8 is good news for fantasy
nbc_roto_collins_251022.jpg
01:13
Texans WR corps could be a ‘mess’ if Collins sits
nbc_roto_daniels_251022.jpg
01:17
Approach Commanders with ‘caution’ in fantasy
jetstaylorthumbnailtwo.jpg
01:33
Fantasy managers ‘almost need’ Taylor as Jets’ QB
nbc_roto_bryceyoung_251021.jpg
01:21
What Young’s likely Week 8 absence means for CAR
nbc_roto_jsn_251021.jpg
01:37
JSN making case as fantasy’s ‘best overall player’
nbc_roto_evans_251021.jpg
01:29
Bucs’ Johnson, Otton get boosts in Evans’ absence
nbc_roto_devontasmithv3_251020.jpg
01:37
Smith, Eagles passing attack are rebounding
nbc_roto_jayden_251020.jpg
01:31
Daniels ‘on the wrong side of questionable’ Week 8
nbc_roto_bonix_251020.jpg
01:28
Nix rushing needs to continue for QB1 status
nbc_roto_jontaylor_251020.jpg
01:34
Can Taylor keep up spectacular pace of production?
nbc_roto_chasev2_251017.jpg
01:26
Chase is a top-three fantasy WR again with Flacco
nbc_roto_chubahubbard_251016.jpg
01:30
Expectations for Hubbard and Dowdle in Carolina
nbc_roto_ceedee_251016.jpg
01:31
Lamb’s return may ‘not be great news’ for Pickens
nbc_roto_marvinharrison_251016(2).jpg
01:19
Harrison Jr. remains in concussion protocol
nbc_roto_djmoore_251015.jpg
01:14
Moore injury could lead to more targets for Burden
nbc_roto_rashee_251015.jpg
01:11
Rice could have ‘WR1 fantasy value going forward’
nbc_roto_montgomery_251015.jpg
01:16
Lions RB Montgomery could receive more carries
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_251014.jpg
01:31
Jets star WR Wilson to miss time with knee injury
nbc_roto_swift_251014.jpg
01:25
Bears RB Swift ‘can survive negative game script’
nbc_roto_drakelondon_251014.jpg
01:37
Falcons WR London ‘could be elite’ going forward
nbc_roto_bijan_251014.jpg
01:35
Falcons RB Robinson’s early success ‘sustainable’
nbc_roto_pukanacua_251013.jpg
01:39
WR Adams ‘clear beneficiary’ from Nacua’s injury
nbc_roto_callahan_251013.jpg
01:48
Will QB Ward benefit from Titans firing Callahan?
nbc_roto_embuka_251013.jpg
01:38
Bucs WR room ‘messy’ with Egbuka injured
nbc_rfs_camskattebov3_251010.jpg
01:17
Skattebo ‘working out beautifully’ in fantasy
nbc_rfs_macjones_251010.jpg
58
49ers, Jones ‘in pretty good spot’ vs. Buccaneers
nbc_rfs_saquonbarkley_251010.jpg
01:22
Barkley faces ‘tough’ path to weekly RB1 numbers
nbc_rfs_jaxsondart_251010.jpg
01:04
Dart’s rushing prowess boosts his fantasy upside
saints.jpg
01:29
Miller a worthy fantasy flex if Kamara misses time

sales_cfb_filmbreakdown_tate_251022.jpg
02:30
OSU’s Tate is a ‘first-round caliber prospect’
nbc_roto_okamoto_251022.jpg
01:42
Japanese star Okamoto to pursue career in MLB
nbc_cfb_michmichstrivalry_251022.jpg
03:59
Michigan-Michigan State rivalry historical review
nbc_roto_joshhart_251022.jpg
01:42
Knicks’ Hart, Robinson out for season open v. Cavs
nbc_roto_lalstarters_251022.jpg
01:36
Dončić and Reaves the only real offense for Lakers
nbc_roto_sengun_251022.jpg
01:27
Rockets’ Şengün has breakout game vs. Thunder
nbc_golf_gt_jasondaydiscuss_251022.jpg
06:24
Day optimistic about ‘full-stride’ return in 2026
nbc_golf_gt_bigbreakshowreturn_251022.jpg
06:37
Big Break returns alongside Good Good Golf in 2026
nbc_golf_gt_keegnabradlyconvo_251022.jpg
09:31
Will Bradley get another shot at the Ryder Cup?
nbc_dlb_shaqcomparsions_251022.jpg
03:36
Shaq career retrospective: Did he underachieve?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251022.jpg
02:14
Bet on Warren for OROY at +450
nbc_dps_donmattinglyinterview_251022.jpg
16:15
Mattingly: ‘I’m going to enjoy’ first trip to WS
nbc_ffhh_blinddates_251022.jpg
06:33
Addison, Smith among quiet fantasy WR1 options
nbc_ffhh_tightends_251022.jpg
04:58
Hockenson a solid TE play despite QB questions
brad_mpx.jpg
06:20
Unpacking Marchand’s ‘emotional’ return to Boston
nbc_ffhh_wideouts_251022.jpg
09:11
‘Not a lot of upside’ for Shakir vs. Panthers
nbc_ffhh_runningbacks_251022.jpg
09:30
Croskey-Merritt fantasy stock drops, Vidal rising
nbc_ffhh_calebwilliams_251022.jpg
05:47
Williams will rebound with ‘rolling’ Bears offense
nbc_ffhh_playernewsjets_251022.jpg
07:14
Fields got ‘thrown under the bus’ by Johnson
nbc_nba_picksix_251022.jpg
04:05
Miller, Davis on opposite sides of season pick set
nbc_nba_anticipated_251022.jpg
09:57
Eyes on Cavs-Knicks, Celtics-Pistons in Week 1
nbc_nba_stockspart1_251022.jpg
09:14
Buying stock into Bucks’ Green, Wizards’ George
nbc_nba_stockspart2_251022.jpg
10:34
‘Sky is the limit’ for Johnson, Shannon Jr.
nbc_roto_bte_virgunc_251022.jpg
02:17
Virginia must avoid let down spot against UNC
nbc_roto_bte_olemissokla_251022.jpg
02:16
‘Ferocious’ OU front will give Ole Miss problems
nbc_roto_bte_texasamlsu_251022.jpg
02:18
Can Texas A&M remain undefeated facing LSU?
nbc_rtf_dogpicks_251022.jpg
08:16
Minnesota, Cal, MSU and UCLA lead underdog picks
nbc_rtf_texamlsu_251022.jpg
03:12
Is A&M in a better ‘mental headspace’ than LSU?
nbc_rtf_byuiowastate_251022.jpg
02:27
BYU vs. Iowa State is a ‘fascinating’ matchup
FreezeImagineThat.jpg
07:06
What would a loss to Arkansas mean for Freeze?